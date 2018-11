Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was giving Iowa problems all day, but when the Hawkeyes needed plays on defense it was Anthony Nelson and A.J. Epenesa that were there to make them. Nelson had a pair of big sacks and broke up one pass and Epenesa finished with one sack and a pass broken up. They talk about the play of the defensive line and they also salute the senior leaders on defense and the impact they have had on the Iowa program.