Iowa falls in critical contest

Something needs to be said about the performance of Cam Baumann on the mound today. Baumann got off to a rough start that included three first inning runs for Northwestern, but he bounced back and kept Iowa within striking distance. However, a couple runs late gave the Wildcats a 5-4 win this afternoon.

The Cats got off to a quick start, with Anthony Calarco and Shawn Goosenberg getting back-to-back singles to open the day. Later in the inning, with bases loaded, David Dunn delivered a three-run double in to left field, to put Northwestern up 3-0.

However, following that start, Baumann was outstanding. He would retire 20 of the next 21 batters he faced, in-route to a seven inning outing. Cam Baumann would strike out five Wildcat batters, while allowing just a single baserunner after the first inning.

On the other side, Hank Christie was solid for Northwestern, getting through the first three innings scoreless. Errors struck the Cats in the fourth, starting with CF David Dunn misplaying a fly ball, allowing Peyton Williams and Trenton Wallace to advance to second and third, with just one out. Matthew Sosa followed up the error with a line drive that skipped off the glove of 2B Vincent Bianchina, scoring Williams to cut the lead to 3-1. Dylan Nedved delivered a sacrifice fly later in the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.

Christie would go five innings for the Cats, allowing two runs on seven baserunners, while striking out five and gave way to Quinn Lavelle out of the bullpen. The Hawkeyes would get things going in the seventh, with a lead-off single from Michael Seegers, before Ben Norman got hit by a pitch. Later, Peyton Williams came up clutch with a single to tie the game at 3, but a double play turn ended Iowa’s chances of taking the lead.

Baumann gave way to Dylan Nedved for the Hawkeyes and Nedved retired the first two Wildcat batters, no problem, but things went south after that. Shawn Goosenberg singled and then stole second base, setting the table for Stephen Hrustich, who would deliver an RBI single to give Northwestern a 4-3 lead. Michael Trautwein followed Hrustich with an RBI single of his own and all the sudden the Cats had a 5-3 lead heading to the top of the ninth inning.

Sam Lawrence, who pitched the eighth, took the mound in the ninth, but Coach Heller’s squad was not quite ready to give up. Michael Seegers doubled down the left field line with one out and Ben Norman followed with a single to put together a serious threat to the Northwestern lead. Izaya Fullard drove in a run on a fielder’s choice ground ball to third base to cut the lead to 5-4. With one on and two outs, Sam Lawrence was able to strike out Peyton Williams to end the game.

The loss pushes Iowa’s record to 23-17 on the season, with four games remaining. Does this loss kill the postseason hopes?

Almost, but Iowa is being helped, as many other bubble teams have faltered just as bad or worse than Iowa has. Tulane, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Georgia, North Carolina, Clemson, Indiana State and Alabama all lost their weekend series.

The Hawkeyes now must win out, with one game left vs Northwestern and three vs Michigan State. A 27-17 finish could get it done, as long as fellow bubble teams do not make deep runs in their respective conference tournaments.

“The last two series don't really help, but definitely hurt with losses. Assuming they finish strong enough to matter, the B1G gets the 5th team if the bubble is soft. With a hard bubble, they get cut,” said Mark Etheridge of D1Baseball on the Hawkeyes at-large chances.

Iowa will finish up the weekend tomorrow at 12:00pm, looking to get a series vs Northwestern.

Notes

- Izaya Fullard has reached base in 23 straight games

- Michael Seegers matched his season total for hits (3) in today’s game with two singles and a double

- Cam Baumann retired 21 of 26 batters faced