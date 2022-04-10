Iowa falls in extra inning marathon

“You can take this one of two ways. You can let it get you down and have a bunch of excuses tomorrow or you can come out and fight hard,” said Coach Rick Heller.

That is the message that will follow the Iowa Baseball team into tomorrow’s series finale, as the Hawkeyes fell by a score of 7-5 in a marathon 13 inning game to wrap up the doubleheader on Saturday. The loss felt deflating after they took the opener and led for much of the second game, but Heller knows that they can still pick up a series victory tomorrow.

“I know Ty Langenberg is going to give us a good shot on the mound,” said Heller. We can regroup and fix the offense, come out with a lot of energy and play the best we can.”

Adam Mazur took the ball for game two of the doubleheader and did what he had to do to give the Hawkeyes a chance to win. The redshirt sophomore went 6.0 innings, holding the Illini to just one run on three hits, while striking out nine and walking just two. For six innings, it looked like Iowa was going to cruise to a sweep of the day and clinch the series over their border rival.

Just like in the first game, Iowa hopped on the board in the third inning. Keaton Anthony drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Izaya Fullard singled in a run to make it 2-0 Hawkeyes. Illinois fought back in the top of the sixth inning, as Kellen Sarver doubled to score Cam McDonald, but that was the only run the Illini mustered off of Mazur. Iowa had a big answer.

Keaton Anthony led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to make it 3-1. Illinois starter Jack Crowder proceeded to allow three straight singles to load the bases and that brought in Ty Rybarczyk into a bases loaded, no outs situation. The junior hit Ben Wilmes with a pitch to make it 4-1. However, the junior was able to limit the damage and Iowa came away with just one run with the bases loaded and that would comeback to bite them later in the game.

“That to me was where we could have broken it open probably have made it out of touch,” said Heller.

Illinois battled back to tie the game in the seventh inning against four Iowa pitchers. With two runners on and no outs, Danny Doligale bounced one right back to Jared Simpson for what looked like and easy double play, but an errant throw allowed Brody Harding to score, and the Hawkeyes got no outs. Branden Comia made that hurt, as he delivered a game tying two-run double off of Will Christophersen later in the inning. However, Iowa had another big answer.

Peyton Williams blasted a solo home run to put Iowa back on top in the bottom of the seventh inning and it looked like that might be enough to put the Illini away. Ben Beutel was on in the ninth to try to nail down the save and had Jacob Campbell down to his last strike, but Campbell delivered a clutch RBI single to tie that game at 5 and send the game to extra innings.

“A strike from ending the game and (Ben) misses his location and gives up a game tying single,” said Heller. “He was really good. Hindsight is always 20/20 and he was going so good, and he had two strikes on the guy.”

The game trudged through three scoreless extra innings and while the Illini bullpen didn’t allow a baserunner, the Iowa bullpen had to work around traffic in each of the innings. With the Hawkeye offense not taking advantage of their chances to win and the Hawkeye bullpen allowing baserunners, it felt like a matter of time before Illinois cashed in.

“Collapse in the bullpen. Lots of leadoff walks or leadoff free bases that made things really tough,” said Heller.

Illinois loaded the bases in the top of the 13th on two walks and an intentional walk, while Marcus Morgan came on from the bullpen to try to get out of the jam. Unfortunately, he lost the grip on a breaking ball with an 0-2 count and hit Cam McDonald to give Illinois the 6-5 lead. Ryan Moerman followed with an RBI infield single and the 7-5 lead proved to be enough, as Joseph Glassey struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

“Just disappointed in our offense. Once the game got late, I felt like for the first time in a long time, we really became undisciplined,” said Heller. “I think guys were trying to do it all themselves and when you do that you see the result…the last seven innings of the game there was just so much chasing going on out of the strike zone.”

Iowa batters struck out nine times after the seventh inning and the Illinois bullpen surrendered just one run over the last six innings of the game. Credit to Tommy Green and Joseph Glassey in extra innings. They were fantastic.

Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony each had two hits, while they each had a home run. Anthony Mangano also reached base three times in the DH spot in the lineup. The Iowa bullpen gave up six runs, while walking nine and striking out 13.

Brendan Sher left the game in the third inning with a hamstring injury, while his substitute Andy Nelson had to leave the game with a hamstring injury as well. With Sam Hojnar currently out with an illness, it forces freshman Ben Wilmes into the 3B spot, with his experience coming at the middle infield spots.

“Just has to be next man up and keep battling,” says Heller.

The Hawkeyes will wrap up the weekend series with Illinois tomorrow and the winner of the game will clinch the series. First pitch has been moved to 2:05pm, while the extra hour may allow both teams to recover a little bit more from the 22 innings they played today. Iowa will send Ty Langenberg to the mound, while Illinois is projected to throw Riley Gowens, but no starter has officially been announced. The game will be streamed on BTN+.



