Iowa falls in extra innings

The Iowa pitching staff stifled opposing hitters today, which has been the story of the Hawkeyes over the first five games of the season. They held the Islanders to just two runs, but unfortunately, the Iowa bats did not hold up their end of the bargain. That ultimately was the demise of the Hawkeyes, as they fell to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 2-1, in 11 innings.

“Our pitching was outstanding; we had a lot of guys came into the game in rough situations and showed a lot of guts and toughness in bad conditions,” said Coach Rick Heller. “They did a great job, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get anything going offensively the entire night.”

Connor Schultz made his second start on the mound for the Hawkeyes, but the Islanders wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. A solo home run from Leo Markotic in the bottom of the first inning gave Corpus Christi an early 1-0 lead. Schultz settled in and was excellent from then on, allowing just two baserunners over the next four innings. He threw 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out seven batters.

Brayden Frazier tied things up at one run apiece in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run of his own, but much like the Islanders, Iowa couldn’t muster much off of the Corpus Christi starter. Leo Perez went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out five Hawkeye batters.

Corpus Christi threatened to take the lead back in the sixth inning against the Iowa bullpen. A walk and a single from Diego Johnson off Cam Baumann started a rally, but the Iowa bullpen stood tall. Will Christophersen came in and was able to get out of the jam. The Michigan State transfer ended up going 3.2 innings scoreless innings, while striking out five.

The Iowa bats, however, didn’t threaten to score once over the final five innings. JT Moeller and Henry Bird were stellar, combining for 5.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. They combined for six strikeouts and the Hawkeyes mustered just one baserunner over the final five frames.

“Corpus Christi’s pitchers did a great job and J.T. Moeller did a great job, he pounded the change-up down in the zone and got us to chase,” said Heller. “We didn’t really threaten from the sixth on and that was disappointing with our pitching staff doing such a great job for us.”

The game proceeded on to extra innings and the Islanders broke through in the 11th inning. A leadoff single from Brendan Ryan off Iowa reliever Duncan Davitt started the rally. Ryan stole second base, which set the table for Max Puls. The sophomore delivered with his second hit of the game, a single to right field, and Ryan scored from second base to complete the walk off win.

The Hawkeyes fall to 4-1 on the season and will finish up play in the Kleberg Bank Classic tomorrow against the Wichita State Shockers. Iowa will send freshman Marcus Morgan to the mound for his second start of the season, while it will be Will Stevens for the Shockers. The game is at 11:00am and will be streamed on FloBaseball.

NOTES

- First time since 1968 that Iowa has held opponents to 2 runs or less in their first five games of the season.

- Keaton Anthony has reached base in all five games to begin the season

- Will Christophersen has recorded 9 strikeouts over 4.2 innings of relief this season

- Wichita State transfer Casey Day made his Iowa debut