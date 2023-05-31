Iowa Football Announces First Three Kickoff Times
The 2023 football season is still three months away, but Iowa fans can begin planning the first three weeks of the season now.
On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Iowa announced kickoff times and television for the first three weeks of the 2023 season, which are as follows (all times CT):
Sept. 2 vs. Utah State: 11 am, FS1Sept. 9 at Iowa State: 2:30 pm, FOXSept. 16 vs. Western Michigan: 2:30 pm, Big Ten Network
Week 4, at Penn State, was previously announced as a primetime kickoff on CBS (now set for 6:30 pm).
The Utah State and Western Michigan games are obvious low priorities to the Big Ten's television partners, and in September that's absolutely fine. With a nine-game Big Ten conference schedule and Iowa's self-stated benchmark of seven home football games per year, the rivalry with Iowa State effectively accounts for any potential splash in non-conference scheduling.
Week 1 also sees West Virginia at Penn State under the lights and a trio of Big Ten conference games (including two on Saturday); Iowa-USU was just never going to make the proverbial podium in TV broadcasters' eyes.
Similarly, Iowa's Week 3 date with Western Michigan is one of only five Big Ten games that don't feature a "Power Conference" opponent*, and even then lacks the intrigue of, say, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin or Northern Illinois at Nebraska — both of which could feature Life Coming Fast at first-year B1G head coaches Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule, respectively.
*One could also argue that Northwestern at Duke, which technically qualifies as a power vs. power game, is a less appealing matchup than most of the B1G buy-in games.
At a minimum, getting the Western Michigan game at 2:30 CT means fans can travel — and tailgate — at a more leisurely pace, if they so choose.
The real question was always going to be the Iowa State game, which will feature ISU in possession of the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014. College GameDay had been in Ames in 2019 and 2021 for Iowa's last two games there, but with the Cyclones not projected to challenge for the 2023 Big 12 title — and Texas at Alabama that Saturday night — pretty safe to assume ESPN will not make it a, uh, Trice-fecta.
Nonetheless, this in-state rivalry that spent decades as a regional curiosity, on par with Maid-Rite's loose meat sandwich, has earned its way onto a higher plateau of college football fare, and getting the 2:30 slot on FOX means this should once again be one of the more intriguing games of the week, even for fans outside the bounds of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.
(Go ahead and skip ahead to 2:11 in that video.)
The Action Network's Brett McMurphy was the first to report that the Heroes Game would be on CBS at 11 am CT on Black Friday, which Iowa later confirmed:
The early kickoff should feel familiar; Iowa-Nebraska has kicked off at noon CT or earlier in 7 of the 12 games played since the Huskers joined the Big Ten, and last year's 3 pm kickoff was the only start time later than 2:30 pm in the history of the Heroes Game rivalry.
Iowa's Homecoming game against Purdue on October 7 didn't get a set kickoff time, but a range of possible times was announced: 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm, or 6:30 pm. A final decision on the kickoff time (and TV partner) will be announced closer to the game itself. Matt Weitzel, Iowa's Associate Athletic Communications Director, provided additional information around the kickoff time for the Purdue game:
This should be the last preseason announcement for start times this season; as mentioned in Iowa's announcement, kickoff times for all other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.