The 2023 football season is still three months away, but Iowa fans can begin planning the first three weeks of the season now. On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Iowa announced kickoff times and television for the first three weeks of the 2023 season, which are as follows (all times CT): Sept. 2 vs. Utah State: 11 am, FS1Sept. 9 at Iowa State: 2:30 pm, FOXSept. 16 vs. Western Michigan: 2:30 pm, Big Ten Network Week 4, at Penn State, was previously announced as a primetime kickoff on CBS (now set for 6:30 pm).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSYjMzk7dmUgZ290IHNvbWUga2ljayB0aW1lcyDigLzvuI8gPGJy Pjxicj45NCBkYXlzLi4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zSjdv MzI0V1lxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0o3bzMyNFdZcTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTY2Mzk2OTEzNjYzOTEzMTY1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Utah State and Western Michigan games are obvious low priorities to the Big Ten's television partners, and in September that's absolutely fine. With a nine-game Big Ten conference schedule and Iowa's self-stated benchmark of seven home football games per year, the rivalry with Iowa State effectively accounts for any potential splash in non-conference scheduling. Week 1 also sees West Virginia at Penn State under the lights and a trio of Big Ten conference games (including two on Saturday); Iowa-USU was just never going to make the proverbial podium in TV broadcasters' eyes. Similarly, Iowa's Week 3 date with Western Michigan is one of only five Big Ten games that don't feature a "Power Conference" opponent*, and even then lacks the intrigue of, say, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin or Northern Illinois at Nebraska — both of which could feature Life Coming Fast at first-year B1G head coaches Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule, respectively. *One could also argue that Northwestern at Duke, which technically qualifies as a power vs. power game, is a less appealing matchup than most of the B1G buy-in games. At a minimum, getting the Western Michigan game at 2:30 CT means fans can travel — and tailgate — at a more leisurely pace, if they so choose.

The real question was always going to be the Iowa State game, which will feature ISU in possession of the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014. College GameDay had been in Ames in 2019 and 2021 for Iowa's last two games there, but with the Cyclones not projected to challenge for the 2023 Big 12 title — and Texas at Alabama that Saturday night — pretty safe to assume ESPN will not make it a, uh, Trice-fecta. Nonetheless, this in-state rivalry that spent decades as a regional curiosity, on par with Maid-Rite's loose meat sandwich, has earned its way onto a higher plateau of college football fare, and getting the 2:30 slot on FOX means this should once again be one of the more intriguing games of the week, even for fans outside the bounds of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

(Go ahead and skip ahead to 2:11 in that video.)

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy was the first to report that the Heroes Game would be on CBS at 11 am CT on Black Friday, which Iowa later confirmed:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3JlIEJpZyBUZW4gVFYga2lja29mZnMsIHNvdXJjZXMgdG9sZCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FjdGlvbk5ldHdvcmtIUT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWN0aW9uTmV0d29ya0hRPC9hPjo8YnI+ PGJyPk5lYnJhc2thIGF0IElsbGlub2lzLCBGcmlkYXksIE9jdC4gNiwgOCBw Lm0uIEVUIG9uIEZTMTxicj5Jb3dhIGF0IE5lYnJhc2thLCBGcmlkYXksIE5v di4gMjQsIG5vb24gRVQgb24gQ0JTPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJldHQgTWNNdXJw aHkgKEBCcmV0dF9NY011cnBoeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CcmV0dF9NY011cnBoeS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MzkyMzIxNDQzNzgxMDE3 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The early kickoff should feel familiar; Iowa-Nebraska has kicked off at noon CT or earlier in 7 of the 12 games played since the Huskers joined the Big Ten, and last year's 3 pm kickoff was the only start time later than 2:30 pm in the history of the Heroes Game rivalry. Iowa's Homecoming game against Purdue on October 7 didn't get a set kickoff time, but a range of possible times was announced: 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm, or 6:30 pm. A final decision on the kickoff time (and TV partner) will be announced closer to the game itself. Matt Weitzel, Iowa's Associate Athletic Communications Director, provided additional information around the kickoff time for the Purdue game:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcHJpbWV0aW1lIE5CQyBnYW1lIG9uIE9jdCA3IHdpbGwgYmUg ZWl0aGVyIFB1cmR1ZS1Jb3dhIG9yIE1pY2hpZ2FuLU1pbm5lc290YS48YnI+ PGJyPklmIG5vdCBzZWxlY3RlZCBmb3IgcHJpbWV0aW1lLCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB3aWxsIHBsYXkgYXQg ZWl0aGVyIDI6MzAgb3IgMyBwbSAoQ1QpIHRoYXQgd2Vlay4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BlZlhTTW5LcTQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QZWZYU01u S3E0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgV2VpdHplbCAoQEJpZ1dlaXR6KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1dlaXR6L3N0YXR1cy8x NjYzOTg0OTc3MzI1OTgxNjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAz MSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK