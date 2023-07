Per the media release, "The University of Iowa’s 2023 home football contests against Western Michigan (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.), Michigan State (Sept. 30, TBA), Purdue (Oct. 7, TBA) and Minnesota (Oct 21, TBA), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are officially sold out."

Iowa football has announced that four home games have been sold out this fall.

The release continues:

"Tickets remain for games against Rutgers (Nov. 11, TBA) and Illinois (Nov. 18, TBA), while a limited number of tickets remain for the season opener against Utah State (Sept. 2, 11 a.m.)."

In addition to the home games Iowa will play this fall, the Hawkeyes will face Iowa State (Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m.) Penn State (Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m.), Wisconsin (Oct. 14, TBA), Northwestern (Nov. 4, TBA) and Nebraska (Nov. 24, 11 a.m.) on the road.

According to FBSSchedules.com, Iowa has the 109th-ranked strength of schedule for the 2023 season.