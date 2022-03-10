Iowa football awards announced

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum and junior linebacker Jack Campbell were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Iowa football program announced its 2021 team awards.



Linderbaum (Solon, Iowa) has started all 35 games over the past three seasons as the Hawkeyes have posted a 26-9 record. He became the 12th player in Iowa history to earn unanimous consensus all-America honors and he is Iowa’s first Rimington Trophy winner. He was also named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive lineman of the Year.



Campbell (Cedar Falls, Iowa) started all 14 games at middle linebacker. He led Iowa with 143 tackles, most by a Hawkeye since Pat Angerer totaled 145 stops in 2009 and the fifth highest single season total in program history. He earned second-team All-America honors from two outlets and was first-team All-Big Ten by league media.



Five team captains were named, including Linderbaum on offense, Campbell and senior defensive backs Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner on defense, and senior kicker Caleb Shudak on special teams. Linderbaum was also the recipient of the Iron Hawk Award.



Hankins earned second-team All-America honors from Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), despite missing the final four games of the season due to injuries. He earned national defensive Player of the Week honors for his play in Iowa’s 23-20 win over Penn State.



Koerner earned 31 career starts at free safety and was honorable mention All-Big Ten. He ranked third on the team with 89 total tackles and led the defense with 62 solo tackles. Shudak set the Iowa career record for field goal accuracy (85.7%, 24-29). His 108 points in 2021 are the fifth most in a season at Iowa.



The Hayden Fry Award was shared by Linderbaum on offense, Campbell, Hankins, Koerner and senior end Zach VanValkenburg on defense, and senior defensive back Henry Marchese on special teams. The Hayden Fry Award is presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication throughout the year.



VanValkenburg led Iowa with 15 tackles for loss among his 58 tackles, and he added 5.5 sacks and eight pressures. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media. Marchese made a name for himself on special teams throughout his career. His blocked punt at Nebraska was a key play as the Hawkeyes rallied for a 28-21 win.



The Brett Greenwood Award was shared by Koerner, Shudak, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott and senior wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones. Schott earned All-Big Ten honors despite missing several early season games due to injury.



Jones was named the Big Ten’s Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year and earned first-team honors from both coaches and media. He averaged 25.4 yards on 25 kickoffs and 7.7 yards on 37 punt returns. He recorded a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to spark Iowa’s 33-23 win over Illinois.



Established in 2011, the Greenwood Award also honors former Hawkeyes, one year at a time, for each season Kirk Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes. Former defensive lineman Travis Meade and former defensive back Joe Conklin, seniors in 2009, were recognized as the former players.



Shudak was also the recipient of the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award. Shudak has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors each of the past five seasons and has earned President’s List and Dean’s List honors on multiple occasions throughout his career.



The Reggie Roby Special Teams Award was shared by Shudak and Jonesas specialists, while Marchese was recognized for his overall play.



Six Hawkeyes earned the Next Man In Award; redshirt freshman running back Gavin Williams and sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla on offense, sophomore cornerback Jermari Harris and sophomore linebacker Jestin Jacobs on defense, and freshman long snapper Luke Elkin and freshmen defensive back Cooper DeJean on special teams.



Coaches Appreciation Award recipients were junior quarterback Spencer Petras, freshman lineman Connor Colby, redshirt freshman lineman Mason Richman and redshirt freshman tight end Luke Lachey on offense, junior safety/linebacker Dane Belton, junior safety Kaevon Merriweather, and junior ends Joe Evans and John Waggoner on defense, and junior linebackers Seth Benson and Jack Campbell, junior fullback Monte Pottebaum, senior punter/holder Ryan Gersonde and junior punter Tory Taylor.



Team Hustle Awards went to Pottebaum, junior tight end Sam LaPorta, junior receiver Nico Ragaini and freshmen receivers Arland Bruce, IV and Keagan Johnson on offense, Benson, senior cornerback Riley Moss, and sophomore tackle Logan Lee and junior tackle Noah Shannon on defense, and sophomore linebacker Kyler Fisher, junior defensive back Terry Roberts and junior linebacker Mike Timm on special teams.



Team Leader Awards were presented to freshman quarterback Joe Labas and senior lineman Luke Empen on offense, Marchese, freshman linebacker Jaden Harrell and freshman lineman Max Llewellyn on defense, redshirt freshman receiver Jamison Heinz, and freshmen linebackers Zach Twedt and Eli Miller on special teams. The Team Leader Award recognizes players for their weekly scout team contributions.



The Bump Elliott Appreciation Award was presented to staff member Krisanne Ryther and Heartland Express. Ryther has served as recruiting operations and special events coordinator within the football program for the past five years. Heartland Express provided transportation for all football equipment throughout the season, including the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.



The 2021 Distinguished Service Award was presented to Andy Piro. Piro, an Iowa City native, began his career at Iowa with the UI Foundation in 1989. He has held administrative positions within UI Athletics since 2011.



The Player Appreciation Award was presented to Joe Urcavich, and Hawkeye football lettermen Aaron Kampman and Lon Olejniczak, as appreciation for their work with the football team through the Align Group.



Iowa posted a 10-4 overall record in 2021, winning the Big Ten Conference West Division (7-2). The Hawkeyes earned an invitation to the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl and ended the season ranked 23rd in the final national rankings (Associated Press and coaches poll). Ferentz led Iowa to as many as 10 wins for the seventh time in his 23 seasons.



Here are the award winners:

Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement: Caleb Shudak

Iron Hawk Award: Tyler Linderbaum

Roy Carver Most Valuable Players: Tyler Linderbaum, offense

Jack Campbell, defense

Permanent Team Captains: Tyler Linderbaum, offense

Jack Campbell, defense

Jack Koerner, defense

Matt Hankins, defense

Caleb Shudak, special teams

Hayden Fry Award: Tyler Linderbaum, offense

Jack Campbell, defense

Jack Koerner, defense

Matt Hankins, defense

Zach VanValkenburg, defense

Henry Marchese, special teams

Reggie Roby Special Teams Award: Caleb Shudak, specialist

Charlie Jones, specialist

Henry Marchese, overall

Team Leader Award: Joe Labas, offense

Luke Empen, offense

Henry Marchese, defense

Jaden Harrell, defense

Max Llewellyn, defense

Jamison Heinz, special teams

Zach Twedt, special teams

Eli Miller, special teams

Brett Greenwood Award: Jack Koerner

Charlie Jones

Caleb Shudak

Kyler Schott

Former Player: Travis Meade (2007, 2009)

Joe Conklin (2009)

Coaches Appreciation Award: Spencer Petras, offense

Connor Colby, offense

Mason Richman, offense

Luke Lachey, offense

Dane Belton, defense

Kaevon Merriweather, defense

John Waggoner, defense

Joe Evans, defense

Seth Benson, special teams

Jack Campbell, special teams

Monte Pottebaum, special teams

Ryan Gersonde, special teams

Tory Taylor, special teams

Team Hustle Award: Monte Pottebaum, offense

Sam LaPorta, offense

Nico Ragaini, offense

Arland Bruce, IV, offense

Keagan Johnson, offense

Logan Lee, defense

Noah Shannon, defense

Riley Moss, defense

Seth Benson, defense

Kyler Fisher, special teams

Terry Roberts, special teams

Mike Timm, special teams

Next Man In Award: Gavin Williams, offense

Alex Padilla, offense

Jermari Harris, defense

Jestin Jacobs, defense

Luke Elkin, special teams

Cooper DeJean, special teams

Player Appreciation Award: Aaron Kampman

Joe Urcavich

Lon Olejniczak

Bump Elliott Award: Krisanne Ryther

Heartland Express

Distinguished Service Award: Andy Piro