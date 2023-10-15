News More News
Iowa Football Back in AP Poll at No. 24

Ross Binder • Go Iowa Awesome
Managing Editor

Iowa football has moved in and out of the AP poll through seven weeks this season and after a three-week absence, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP poll at #24. Iowa began the year ranked 25th and moved up to 24th after beating Western Michigan 41-0 to begin the year 3-0. Iowa fell out of the polls after getting blanked by Penn State, 31-0, but after winning three straight games since that loss, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP Top 25.

Iowa re-enters the AP poll at #24, behind Tulane and just ahead of UCLA. The full AP Top 25 is listed below:

AP Top 25
RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS

1

Georgia

7-0

1541 (43)

2

Michigan

7-0

1492 (16)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1393 (1)

4

Florida State

6-0

1388 (1)

5

Washington

6-0

1355 (2)

6

Oklahoma

6-0

1277

7

Penn State

6-0

1253

8

Texas

5-1

1098

9

Oregon

5-1

1034

10

North Carolina

6-0

1011

11

Alabama

6-1

987

12

Oregon State

6-1

834

13

Ole Miss

5-1

825

14

Utah

5-1

695

15

Notre Dame

6-2

664

16

Duke

5-1

593

17

Tennessee

5-1

557

18

USC

6-1

530

19

LSU

5-2

493

20

Missouri

6-1

365

21

Louisville

6-1

365

22

Air Force

6-0

245

23

Tulane

5-1

137

24

Iowa

6-1

125

25

UCLA

4-2

122

Iowa is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25, including Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), and Penn State (7).

