Iowa football has moved in and out of the AP poll through seven weeks this season and after a three-week absence, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP poll at #24. Iowa began the year ranked 25th and moved up to 24th after beating Western Michigan 41-0 to begin the year 3-0. Iowa fell out of the polls after getting blanked by Penn State, 31-0, but after winning three straight games since that loss, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP Top 25.