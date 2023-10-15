Iowa Football Back in AP Poll at No. 24
Iowa football has moved in and out of the AP poll through seven weeks this season and after a three-week absence, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP poll at #24. Iowa began the year ranked 25th and moved up to 24th after beating Western Michigan 41-0 to begin the year 3-0. Iowa fell out of the polls after getting blanked by Penn State, 31-0, but after winning three straight games since that loss, the Hawkeyes are back in the AP Top 25.
Iowa re-enters the AP poll at #24, behind Tulane and just ahead of UCLA. The full AP Top 25 is listed below:
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|
1
|
Georgia
|
7-0
|
1541 (43)
|
2
|
Michigan
|
7-0
|
1492 (16)
|
3
|
Ohio State
|
6-0
|
1393 (1)
|
4
|
Florida State
|
6-0
|
1388 (1)
|
5
|
Washington
|
6-0
|
1355 (2)
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
6-0
|
1277
|
7
|
Penn State
|
6-0
|
1253
|
8
|
Texas
|
5-1
|
1098
|
9
|
Oregon
|
5-1
|
1034
|
10
|
North Carolina
|
6-0
|
1011
|
11
|
Alabama
|
6-1
|
987
|
12
|
Oregon State
|
6-1
|
834
|
13
|
Ole Miss
|
5-1
|
825
|
14
|
Utah
|
5-1
|
695
|
15
|
Notre Dame
|
6-2
|
664
|
16
|
Duke
|
5-1
|
593
|
17
|
Tennessee
|
5-1
|
557
|
18
|
USC
|
6-1
|
530
|
19
|
LSU
|
5-2
|
493
|
20
|
Missouri
|
6-1
|
365
|
21
|
Louisville
|
6-1
|
365
|
22
|
Air Force
|
6-0
|
245
|
23
|
Tulane
|
5-1
|
137
|
24
|
Iowa
|
6-1
|
125
|
25
|
UCLA
|
4-2
|
122
Iowa is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25, including Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), and Penn State (7).