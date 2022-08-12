Iowa football media day notebook

Brian Ferentz and Spencer Petras talk improving on offense

Last season the Hawkeyes ranked 99th in points, 113th in completion percentage, 121st in yards, 120th in first downs, 122nd in red zone offense and 110th in third down percentage. Spencer Petras’s answer was pretty straightforward when asked about what can improve on the offensive side of the ball for the Hawkeyes.

“I’d say probably every measurable area. I think we were subpar in every measurable area on offense last year. Every unit is pretty motivated and pretty hell-bent on improvement. We need to be better on third downs, in the redzone, first down, second down, all of the above. We need to be better.”

Brian Ferentz mentioned that while you can single out specific aspects of the Iowa offense, such as redzone efficiency and third down conversions, the answer is to improve the offense as a whole rather than narrowing your focus and trying to improve a specific category.

“The better you are as an entire offense, the better you are going to function in the red area and situationally. How do we do that? We just get better at everything. I know that seems like a simple answer or a cop out, but it is the absolute reality.”

“Honestly, I’m less concerned with where we were as a redzone offense last year than I where we were as a complete offense. I think those correlate. If you look back two years, we were very good in the red area, when we were a lot better offensively.”

Brian also mentioned that the offense has the ability to set the tempo and the defense has to react. By simplifying the offense, they are able to move a little bit quicker and cut down on wasted time.

“What you’re always trying to offensively is close that loop and play faster than the defense can play. If it’s not simple you can’t do that. we’re thinking, we’re wasting time, we’re missing things by a fraction of a second, which is monumental. You’re trying to simplify things to process them. Part of that is always going to come from experience.”

Seth Wallace

It’s no secret what Linebacker Coach Seth Wallace has at his position this year with All-American Jack Campbell, preseason All-Big Ten Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs. Injuries to those guys in the spring allowed some of the second and third string guys to get first team reps, which has helped build depth, but Wallace says that each starter is helping to develop the younger guys behind the scenes.

“Those older guys, they’ve all got their own unique leadership qualities. They’re doing a great job of mentoring the younger guys. What you don’t get to see, is you don’t get to see the everyday around here. You don’t get to see a Jestin Jacobs taking a Kyler Fisher and pulling him aside and talking to him about the route you just saw or a Jack Campbell getting with Jay Higgins in the linebacker room for an hour after one of our meetings. That’s going on and that speaks to the culture of this team.”

Obviously, you never want to see your top three linebackers sidelined for any portion of the year, but with Campbell, Benson and Jacobs all out during spring practice, it allowed the backups to get more reps and gain some experience with the first-string guys and develop their skills.

“When you’re running with twos and the threes it doesn’t always look good. There is always this or that, but you put a two in there with a one, you are able to see them do things well, execute well, make plays. That makes you a believer and they had that opportunity in the spring.”

Coach Wallace was also very complimentary of his linebacker room when it comes to contributing to the special team’s portion of the game. He called them the catalyst of the special teams and says that having those guys build some early football experience in that part of the game helps them for down the road.

“These (linebackers) get a taste of football pretty early because they’re out there on special teams, so they can’t hide from it. That only advances them when the time is right for them to go in there defensively. They’ve already gotten their feet wet.”

“That to me is where I’ve got the advantage as a linebacker coach in growing that room because they’re being used in so many facets of our team.”

Xavier Nwanpka

Xavier Nwanpka has been a guy that fans have been excited to see and deservedly so, as he comes in rated as the #19 player in the country by Rivals. Nwanpka talked about forgetting those ratings and focusing on going out on the field and proving it.

“The recruitment doesn’t really mean anything once you get here, still got to earn your spot…I’ve picked up speed from January until now. Just knowledge, knowledge of the defense. Definitely helped a lot.”

The true freshman is roommates with senior DB Kaevon Merriweather and says that he has been really instrumental in helping through the early stages of his college career.

“I ask Kaevon any questions I have, and he’s helped me since I’ve been here in the spring. It’s a great opportunity. He’s a leader on and off the field. He basically runs part of our DB room when Coach Parker’s not in there, so being with him definitely gets me up to speed.”

WRs Brody Brecht and Keagan Johnson work through injuries

Brody Brecht missed all of fall camp and part of the season last year with a broken thumb and now is back on the sideline with an injury sustained during his summer baseball season with the Clinton Lumberkings. Brecht is looking to get back on the field soon, but says that he is doing his best to stay up to speed with everything so he is ready to go as soon as he touches the field again.

“I’ve gotten really close with Jack Johnson, we go over film every night, over plays, go over the script. I’ve really mastered most of the offense, so when I go out there and I’m healthy I don’t miss a beat.”

“Whenever we’re doing team stuff, I’m standing right next to the coaches with a board listening to the plays and I’ll go through in my head I’ve got or this guys got, so I do think I’ll be ready (when healthy).”

Sophomore Keagan Johnson has been working through an injury and expects to be ready by week one. He talked about the mental side of being on the sideline and who has helped him the most.

“The hardest part is going out and seeing the rest of the receiver room or the offense giving it their all and you want to be out there competing and battling with them. I’ve never had a significant injury that’s kept me out for a longer duration of time, so this is new. I just have to lean on others and find what I can do right now without being out there at practice.”

Keagan says that he goes to his family members, as well as coaches and teammates to help him out. He said that it’s been beneficial for him to talk with his father who played for Nebraska and his brother Cade who played for South Dakota State.

“Immediately, I just have to say my family. I have brothers and a father that have also been through something similar. We all had our different journeys and different paths, but I think whenever there is something I need help with or a tough time hits, they are the first people I’m going to lean on.”

“Sometimes it’s just good to hear other people’s opinions. When you’re in your own head too much, you start to get frustrated. Mentally that can be draining. Just talking it out with other people and seeing what I could be doing, something that I haven’t thought of that I could be doing.”

Riley Moss

Riley Moss has grown exponentially over his time with Iowa and has turned into one of the better defensive backs in the entire country. He made the decision to return to Iowa instead of going to the NFL Draft and he says that he has had no regrets.

“I never had a second guess, once I made the decision, I’m riding with it and I’m glad I made the decision I did. I’m having a great year so far and I really like this group of guys I’m with.”

The preseason has brought a number of honors Riley’s way including preseason All-American, Lott Impact Trophy Watch List and more, but he says that is something he tries to block out.

“I’d say I block it out. Coach Ferentz says all the time in terms of preseason accolades, they don’t really mean anything, especially with preseason rankings. You haven’t played a football game yet…All that matters is playing football that other stuff will eventually come.”

Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell returns as one of the leaders on the Iowa defense and was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele, as well as preseason All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports. He says that last year was important to help him gain experience with the nuances of the defense.

“I’m just excited to be able to put my teammates in better positions through checks that we will be make on the defensive side of the ball. Having that last year under my belt, being able to get some more experience in that aspect, just being able to guys in better places.”

Campbell also touched on what Coach Kirk Ferentz has done to help him and his teammates become better off the field to make him a better person.

“You can see the children’s hospital over there. He makes it more about football and what opportunities we have as division one athletes. Some days might be hard, we might mess up a play, adversity is going to hit, but we don’t have it as hard as them. Just taking that away and taking a step back, that’s just progressed me as a man and how I would approach life.”

Arland Bruce IV

Bruce says that the WR room recently set their “core values” for the upcoming season and that they are looking to improve to help make the job easier for Spencer Petras and the rest of the offense.

“We just set our core values for the room and its growth, accountability and production. That’s before the season even starts, so when we go out to practice every day, we want to make sure we are achieving those goals. Our motto is ‘get 1% better each day’.”

Arland also touched on potentially being a return man this season saying that he likes the thought of getting the ball in open space and getting to be creative and trying to make guys miss. He was asked if he feels like he has an advantage over a guy like Cooper DeJean as an offensive player who is used to having the ball in his hands.

“I don’t think so, if you go look at Cooper DeJean’s highlights from high school, it would be hard for me to say that. It’s a fair competitive battle and that’s what makes it really fun.”



