Iowa Football's Five Biggest Spring Ball Storylines

In the midst of basketball season, it's easy to forget that spring ball is right around the corner. Along with offseason workouts and the ongoing recruiting activities, spring practices start up next month for Iowa.

There's been a lot of roster turnover since December and between graduation and decisions to head to the NFL, as well as additions via the transfer portal and other new faces in the building, there are plenty of storylines to follow around Iowa football this spring. Let's dive into what the top five are for the Hawkeyes.

