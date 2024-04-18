Iowa will host several recruits on Saturday for its open spring practice in Kinnick Stadium. With the gates set to open at 9:45 AM CT and the game scheduled for 10:45 AM with free admission, fans will be able to not only get a glimpse of the roster construction for this fall, but future Iowa targets on the recruiting trail as well. Along with Saturday's visitors, Iowa is also hosting a four-star prospect on Thursday.

Let's take a look at who will be on campus, their recruitment, and what they've accomplished so far in their high school careers.