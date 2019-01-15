Iowa Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com has tracked Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off. We also have the number of snaps for each player and grades from our partners at Pro Football Focus.
Three freshmen - Riley Moss, Julius Brents, and Kaevon Merriweather - played in more than four games this season and will be sophomores next year. The rest played in four games or less and will be redshirt freshmen in 2019.
In Iowa's bowl game against Mississippi State, the following true freshmen played: Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Dillon Doyle, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and D.J. Johnson.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Riley Moss (CB)
|
13
|
520
|
66.2
|
Julius Brents (CB)
|
11
|
426
|
75.5
|
9
|
55
|
65.2
|
Dillon Doyle (LB)
|
4
|
29
|
68.6
|
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)
|
4
|
33
|
61.7
|
Seth Benson (LB)
|
3
|
13
|
82.0
|
D.J. Johnson (CB)
|
3
|
17
|
61.4
|
Nico Ragaini (WR)
|
3
|
35
|
55.9
|
Henry Geil (RB)
|
2
|
22
|
61.6
|
Tyler Linderbaum (DT)
|
2
|
18
|
60.0
|
Spencer Petras (QB)
|
2
|
5
|
49.6
|
Jack Plumb (OL)
|
1
|
10
|
58.8
|
Dallas Craddieth (S)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
John Waggoner (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Shannon (DT)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jayden McDonald (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Klemp (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Cody Ince (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Terry Roberts (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeff Jenkins (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Samson Evans (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-