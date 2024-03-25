Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Iowa Goes 2-1 in First Big Ten Series at Purdue

Iowa reliever Ben DeTaeye helped Iowa close out a 4-3 inning on Saturday
Iowa reliever Ben DeTaeye helped Iowa close out a 4-3 inning on Saturday (UIBaseball/X)
Braydon Roberts • Go Iowa Awesome
Staff Writer

In the sixth inning of Saturday's game against Purdue, Iowa's bullpen entered in the biggest situation of the season to date. Iowa desperately needed a series win over Purdue to try and begin turning the season around, but dropped the series opener 10-3. Now Saturday's game was tied 3-3. Iowa needed its bullpen to out-duel Purdue's to have any hope of a series win.

In the first month of the season, it didn't seem like Iowa's bullpen could out-duel anyone. The Hawkeye relievers had multiple blowups to lead to losses in games that the Hawks had been leading. The bullpen was better last weekend against Western Illinois, but the Leathernecks are far from Big Ten quality.

On Saturday, though, it was the bullpen's time to shine. Aaron Savary, Jack Young, and Ben DeTaeye combined to throw four scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks in that time. In the seventh, Davis Cop gave Iowa a 4-3 lead on an RBI single, and the hit proved to be decisive. Iowa earned a massive 4-3 victory.

On Sunday, Iowa's bats finally got going. Iowa spread 15 hits around the park, and won by a relatively comfortable 9-6 margin to earn the series win. Andy Nelson was the hero of the weekend offensively. For the series he went 6-of-11 with two home runs, four runs scored, and seven RBIs.

Advertisement

Friday: Purdue 10, Iowa 3

WP: Carlos Morales (4-2)--7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB
LP: Brody Brecht (0-1)--5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R (3 ER), 3 K, 3 BB

Iowa's Other Notables
RF Andy Nelson: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

In the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs, Purdue right fielder Brody Chrisman hit a weak grounder to first baseman Blake Guerin. The grounder looked like it would be an easy out, but Guerin was between hops, and the ball bounced off him and into foul territory. Chrisman made it to first safely and a run scored, extending Purdue's lead to 4-1. The Boilermakers scored two more runs and forced Brecht to throw 25 more pitches in an inning that should have been over.

The bottom of the fourth was a microcosm of this game for Iowa. The Hawks committed four errors in the game and just didn't look sharp in any aspect.

Brecht gave up three runs in the opening inning, and that was largely due to Purdue's aggressive approach. Brecht threw mostly first-pitch strikes, but the Boilermakers were swinging at them and getting hits more often than most batters have against Brecht this season.

Brecht settled in after the first inning, before Guerin's error turned the fourth into another adventure. Overall, it was good to see Brecht throw strikes and get through five innings, but he also had by far his lowest strikeout total of the season. For one game at least, throwing more strikes didn't help Brecht due to the damage the Boilermakers did with their contact.

After the meltdown in the fourth, the game seemed out of reach, but it's still notable that Iowa's bats again didn't do much in this one. Nelson did hit a two-run homer, but otherwise Iowa managed only five other hits. Purdue starter Carlos Morales got through seven innings while allowing just one run.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.

Saturday: Iowa 4, Purdue 3

WP: Aaron Savary (2-0)--2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB
LP: Jackson Dannelley (0-1)--3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB

Iowa's Other Notables
SP Cade Obermueller: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 4 BB
RF Andy Nelson: 3-4, 1 R, 1 SB
LF Sam Petersen: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
DH Davis Cop: 3-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Finally Iowa's bullpen was the hero of a game. Savary started the effort by giving the Hawkeyes two quality innings of work. In the eighth he ran into trouble, though, allowing two runners to reach with one out. Iowa called on its fireman -- Young -- to get Iowa out of trouble.

Young started his outing with a hit batter, and it looked like another blowup might be coming. From there, though, Young locked in. He got the strikeout he needed with one out, then induced a fly-out to end the inning. Young was big in high leverage situations in the Western Illinois series as well. Iowa might have finally found its best bullet out of the pen.

Cade Obermueller did enough to keep Iowa in this game, but he wasn't great. In his five plus innings he surrendered nine baserunners by hit, walk, or hit batter. He also surrendered the only three runs Iowa allowed in the game.

Obermueller does deserve credit for largely getting out of trouble unscathed. Purdue had baserunners in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but only scored one run off Obermueller in that span.

Nelson, Cop, and Sam Petersen were the catalysts for Iowa's offense in this game. Cop singled in the first to drive in Nelson and Petersen. In the second, Petersen hit an RBI single to give Iowa a brief 3-2 lead. Then in the seventh inning Cop singled again to give Iowa the 4-3 lead it would never relinquish.

Combined, Nelson, Cop, and Petersen had eight of Iowa's 14 hits, two of Iowa's four runs, and all of the RBIs.

Iowa also got some incredible defense in this game. Ben Wilmes made a great running catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth and Kyle Huckstorf did his best Willie Mays impression in the ninth.

Overall, this was a great team victory from Iowa. The Hawks got big contributions from the offense, the defense, and the pitching staff in a game that they really needed to win.

Sunday: Iowa 9, Purdue 6

WP: Jack Whitlock (2-2)--1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB
LP: Kyle Iwinski (2-1)--0.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Iowa's Other Notables
SP Marcus Morgan: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB
1B Andy Nelson: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB

This game was all about Iowa's offense. The Hawkeyes scattered 15 hits around the park on Sunday, and seven of nine starters had multiple hits. Iowa's scoring was contained to the middle innings, though, as the Hawks scored one in the fourth and four each in the fifth and sixth.

Nelson was again the difference-maker from the leadoff spot. He hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to give Iowa a 4-2 lead, then hit a two-run double in the sixth to push the lead to 7-2.

Iowa's bullpen also played an important role in this win. In the bottom of the fifth inning Marcus Morgan was struggling. He did record two outs, but loaded the bases, then walked in a run. Iowa turned to Jack Whitlock to try and get out of the jam.

Whitlock got ahead in the count, then threw a fewpitches out of the zone trying to tempt a strikeout to no avail. With a 3-2 count, Whitlock threw an excellent slider that started in the zone and disappeared. Purdue's Couper Cornblum swung over the top, and Iowa got out of the jam.

Purdue did get a run in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth, but Iowa's lead was never truly threatened again after the fifth.

Morgan has lasted less than four full innings in three of his first five starts this year. In his last start he went just 2 2/3 innings. This start, then, was a bounce back effort of sorts. Morgan still allowed eight baserunners of the 23 batters that he faced, but he did a better job of escaping trouble. Morgan was especially good early on, cruising through one-two-three innings in the first two frames. Hopefully Morgan can build on this outing and continue to go longer into games.

Weekend Conclusions

Purdue came into this weekend 15-7 overall, though the Boilermakers accumulated most of their wins over mid-major competition. Still, Iowa faced a team that has won a lot already this season and came away with a well-earned series win.

The bullpen was the biggest story of the weekend, as it was huge in Iowa's win on Saturday and was able to preserve Iowa's lead in another high leverage situation on Sunday.

Iowa's offense and defense were both good in two of the three games. Hawkeye defenders had several highlight reel plays to preserve Iowa's lead on Saturday and Sunday. It was a good response after the errors on Friday. The bats also had plenty of hits both Saturday and Sunday and were unlucky to only score four on Saturday

None of Iowa's starters were great this weekend, but each of them kept Iowa in the game early and gave their teammates a chance to win. Brecht and Obermueller have been good so far this season, so there's no real concern about them responding with better outings next week. Morgan was also improved this weekend from his past few starts and will look to build on this next weekend.

Next week, the Hawkeyes face two teams that are .500 or below. On Tuesday, they travel to Illinois State, before facing Minnesota for a weekend series at home. Illinois State is 11-11 this season, while the Gophers are 9-10.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement