In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Quarterback Deuce Hogan got his senior season off to a fast start on Friday night as he completed 15 of 22 passes for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns in Grapevine Faith Christian's 56-0 win over Fort Worth Trinity Valley. Hogan also had 4 carries for 26 yards on the ground in the game. Faith Christian (1-0) hosts Fort Worth Country Day this week. See one of Hogan's completions on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Running back Leshon Williams had a good season opener as he finished with 23 carries for 160 yards and helped Richards beat Lincoln-Way Central 14-7 on Friday. Richards (1-0) hosts Chicago St. Rita this week. Safety Reginald Bracy racked up 12 tackles and 2 sacks on defense and scored a pair of touchdowns on offense as St. Paul's Episcopal beat Park Crossing 27-26 Friday. Through 2 games, Bracy has 19 tackles, 3 pass break ups, and 2 sacks for St. Pauls (1-1) who hosts Baldwin County this week. Defensive end Yahya Black had 5 tackles and 1 sack to help Marshall pick up a 34-12 win over Fairmont in week one. Marshall (1-0) hosts Tri City United this week. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had 4 tackles including 3 TFL, but saw his Barrington team lose their season opener 16-6 to Warren Township on Friday. Barrington (0-1) will host Buffalo Grove this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had a big game on Thursday as he finished with 10 catches for 128 yards and 1 touchdown to help Grandview Heights beat Centennial by a score of 21-20. Grandview Heights (1-0) plays at Africentric Early College this week. Defensive end Deontae Craig had another big game on Friday with 8 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 quarterback hurries, but his Culver Academies team could not get much going offensively in a 24-3 loss to Harrison. Through 2 games, Craig has 14 tackles, 6 TFL, and 1 sack for Culver Academies (1-1). They host Hanover Central this week. See highlights from Craig's game on Friday in the video below.

Tight end Elijah Yelverton was still waiting on a ruling Friday on his eligibility this season after transferring schools this past summer. That finally came on Friday night, which allowed Yelverton to play in the second half for Trinity Christian Cedar Hill and he finished with 2 catches for 13 yards in their 16-13 win over Bishop Lynch. Trinity Christian (1-0) plays at Parish Episcopal in week two. Running back Gavin Williams is still out with a stress fracture in his foot, but is hoping to return to the lineup for Dowling in the next couple weeks. On Friday, Dowling beat Waukee 21-17 in their season opener and play at Valley in week two. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley helped Largo pick up a 17-6 win over Boca Ciega on Friday. Matthews finished with 2 catches for 15 yards and converted a two-point conversion. He now has 4 catches for 32 yards through Largo's first 2 games. Gulley had 7 tackles and 2 pass breakups on Friday, and now has 9 tackles on the season. Largo (2-0) plays at Pinellas Park this week. No stats available yet, but defensive line commit Logan Jones and his Council Bluffs Lewis Central beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7 in their season opener on Friday. Lewis Central (1-0) hosts Carlisle this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes had 2 tackles on Thursday to help Belleville beat Salem 54-0 in their season opener. Belleville (1-0) plays at Churchill in week two. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led the way upfront at his Byron team rushed for more than 300 yards in their season opener, which was a 50-3 win over Winnebago on Friday. Byron (1-0) travels to Stillman Valley in week two. Linebacker Jay Higgins had another big game with 18 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass breakup on defense plus 1 catch for 25 yards on offense in Brebeuf Jesuit's 27-6 win over Arsenal Tech Friday. Through 2 games, Higgins has racked up 34 tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (1-1) who plays at Cardinal Ritter this week. See highlights from Higgins' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk's Cedar Rapids Xavier team picked up a 35-0 win over Iowa City Regina in their season opener Friday. Volk sat out the game as he returns from ACL surgery late last season. Hurkett finished with 6 tackles and a fumble recovery to help Xavier pitch a shutout. Xavier (1-0) plays at Decorah this week. No stats available yet, but defensive back AJ Lawson and his Decatur MacArthur team lost a 43-20 game at Springfield in their season opener on Friday. MacArthur (0-1) plays at Jacksonville in week two. Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker led Lena-Winslow to a 50-6 win over Pearl City-Eastland in their season opener Friday. Lena-Winslow (1-0) plays at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio this week.

Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy rack up nearly 300 rushing yards in their 21-10 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday. Colby also had 2 tackles and 1 sack on defense. Kennedy (1-0) plays at Linn-Mar this Friday. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had a big game in his season opener on Friday as he finished with 12 tackles and 4 sacks in Southeast Valley's 27-6 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Graves also had an interception that he returned for 30 yards. Southeast Valley (1-0) travels to Pocahontas this week. Michael Lois, who was at the Iowa game on Saturday, told us he will probably sit out his senior season as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step. His Elkhorn team is currently 1-1 after a 29-28 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell finished with 10 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 quarterback hurry on Friday, but saw his Urbandale team lose to Johnston 27-6. Urbandale (0-1) hosts Ankeny Centennial in week two. See highlights from Harrell's game on Friday in the video below.

Upcoming Games Class of 2020 offensive line commit Mason Richman begins his senior season on September 6 with a road game as Blue Valley travels to Mill Valley. Class of 2020 wide receiver commit Diante Vines begins his senior season on September 14 as the Taft School travels to Phillips Exeter Academy.