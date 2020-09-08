HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week It was another big week for Cooper DeJean as he finished with 368 yards passing and 2 touchdowns through the air and 93 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on the ground in OABCIG's 27-21 win over Spirit Lake on Friday. DeJean, who will play safety at Iowa, also had 14 tackles on defense. On the season, DeJean is 44/83 passing for 747 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also has 149 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns on the ground and 17 tackles on defense for OABCIG (2-0) who hosts Missouri Valley this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Linebacker Jaden Harrell had a busy night with 8.5 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and 120 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on offense in Urbandale's 40-13 win over Ames on Friday. On the season, Harrell has 11.5 tackles and 1 TFL and 189 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns for Urbandale (2-0) who hosts Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln this week. See highlights from Harrell's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive end Max Llewellyn had 3 catches for 72 yards on offense in Urbandale's 40-13 win over Ames on Friday. On the season, Llewellyn has 5 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 7 catches for 168 yards and 1 touchdown on offense for Urbandale (2-0) who hosts Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln this week. Defensive end Jeff Bowie had 2.5 tackles and 1 TFL in West Branch's 20-7 loss to West Liberty on Friday. On the season, Bowie has 6 tackles and 4 TFL for West Branch (1-1) who plays Cascade this week. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had 4 catches for 65 yards and 1 touchdown and a 1 yard rushing touchdown in his season opener, which was a 55-0 win for Bellevue West over Bellevue East on Friday. Johnson also had a long punt return for a touchdown that was called back due to penalty. Bellevue West (1-0) plays Creighton Prep this week. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Connor Colby helped Cedar Rapids Kennedy rush for 239 yards on Friday, but it was not enough as they fell to Cedar Rapids Washington 28-21. Kennedy is now 1-1 on the season and plays Cedar Rapids Jefferson this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens and his Blue Springs team had 3 turnovers and were held to 261 yards in their 52-20 loss to Raymore-Peculiar on Friday. On defense, Stephens had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in the game. Blue Springs (0-2) hosts Staley this week. Quarterback Joe Labas finished 26/38 passing for 303 yards and 1 touchdown, but saw his Brecksville-Broadview team lose to Hudson 38-28 on Friday. Labas also had 53 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground in the game. On the season, Labas is 37/60 passing (61.7%) for 445 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 68 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (1-1) who plays at North Royalton this week. See highlights from Labas' game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Zach Twedt had 2 tackles on defense and 29 yards rushing on offense before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the second half in Roland-Story's 63-6 loss to Nevada on Friday. On the season, Twedt has 9.5 tackles on defense and 46 yards rushing on offense for Roland-Story (0-2) who plays at Forest City this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 2 catches for 27 yards on offense and an interception on defense in Ankeny's 21-17 loss to Waukee on Friday. New teammate Arland Bruce is still out as he appeals to the IHSAA on their decision to rule him ineligible this year as a transfer. On the season, Brecht has 5 catches for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns for Ankeny (1-1) who plays at Fort Dodge this week. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 6.5 tackles and 2 TFL on Friday as Southeast Valley beat IKM-Manning 32-22. On the season, Graves has 9.5 tackles and 2 TFL for Southeast Valley (2-0) who hosts Belmond-Klemme this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.