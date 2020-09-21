HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean had a huge game on Friday with 263 yards passing and 4 touchdowns through the air, 81 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground, and a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown as OABCIG beat East Sac County by a score of 55-7. On the season, DeJean is 62/113 passing for 1,284 yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has 304 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the ground and 22.5 tackles on defense for OABCIG (4-0) who travels to MVAOCOU this week. See highlights from DeJean's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had another big game on Friday, finishing with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, a blocked punt, and a fumble recovery in Southeast Valley's 60-0 win over Eagle Grove. On the season, Graves has 22 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (4-0) who travels to South Central Calhoun this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Quarterback Joe Labas was 12/23 passing for 165 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions Friday night as Brecksville-Broadview Heights beat Barberton 45-31. Labas also had 7 carries for 45 yards in the game. On the season, Labas is 68/109 passing (62.4%) for 960 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also has 121 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (3-1) who travels to Stow-Munroe Falls this week. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens led the way upfront as Blue Springs racked up 339 yards on the ground in their 24-21 win over Park Hill on Friday. On defense, Stephens had 3 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 7 tackles and 4 TFL on the season for Blue Springs (2-2) who travels to Liberty North this week. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson had a big game on Friday with 8 catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving plus 7 carries for 81 yards and 1 touchdown rushing as Bellevue West beat Millard South 49-29. Through 2 games, Johnson has 12 catches for 197 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns and 8 carries for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing for Bellevue West (2-0) who hosts Kearney this week. See highlights from Johnson's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Max Llewellyn had 1.5 tackles on defense and 3 catches for 32 yards on offense to help Urbandale beat Indianola 28-27 on Friday. For the season, Llewellyn now has 11 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 2 sacks on defense and 11 catches for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (4-0) who hosts Fort Dodge this week. Linebacker Jaden Harrell had 8 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and 1 carry for 19 yards on offense in Urbandale's 28-27 win over Indianola Friday. On the season, Harrell has 23.5 tackles and 2 TFL on defense and 36 carries for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (4-0) who hosts Fort Dodge this week. Wide receiver Brody Brecht had 2 catches for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns receiving plus a 57 yard punt return for a touchdown as Ankeny beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 68-0 on Friday. On the season, Brecht has 12 catches for 178 yards and 5 touchdowns for Ankeny (3-1) who plays at West Des Moines Valley this week. See highlights from Brecht's game on Friday in the video below.

With linebacker Zach Twedt out with a shoulder injury, Roland-Story lost to West Marshall 60-13 on Friday. Twedt, who is expected to miss the rest of the season, had 14 tackles in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-4) who travels to Iowa Falls-Alden this week. Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had 4 tackles and 2 TFL to help Bettendorf beat Davenport North 21-0 on Friday. This season, Liddle has 11.5 tackles and 6.5 TFL for Bettendorf (2-1) who hosts Pleasant Valley this week. Defensive end Jeff Bowie had 1.5 tackles and 1 TFL for West Branch in their 43-8 win over Wilton on Friday. On the season, Bowie now has 9 tackles, 4.5 TFL, and 1 sack for West Branch (2-2) who is still looking for an opponent this week after Northeast Goose Lake had to cancel due to COVID-19. Cornerback Jordan Oladokun was all over the field on Thursday, finishing the game with 5 catches for 78 yards and 1 touchdown on offense, an interception on defense, and 2 punt returns for 23 yards on special teams to help Gaither beat Tampa Bay Tech 34-14. On the season, Oladokun has 9 catches for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense and 1 tackle and 1 interception on defense for Gaither (2-0) whose next game is at Fivay on October 2. See highlights from Oladokun's game on Thursday in the video below.