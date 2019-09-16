In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 15/28 passing for 316 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions as Grapevine Faith Christian scored a late touchdown to beat Caddo Mills by a score of 35-29 on Friday. Through 3 games, Hogan is 48/74 passing (64.9%) for 777 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (3-0) who hosts Lincoln this week. See one of Hogan's touchdown passes on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Linebacker Jay Higgins had a big night Friday with 18 tackles and 1 TFL on defense plus a 6 yard touchdown catch on offense in Brebeuf Jesuit's 20-15 win over Guerin Catholic. Late in the game, Higgins secured the victory by deflecting a pass, which led to an interception and ended Guerin Catholic's comeback bid. Through 4 games, Higgins has now racked up 57 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 3 pass breakups for Brebeuf Jesuit (3-1) who plays Deontae Craig's Culver Academies team this week. See highlights from Higgins' game on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Running back Leshon Williams was off to a great start Friday night with 14 carries for 133 yards and 2 early touchdowns, but a foot injury right after halftime limited him the rest of the game. Williams currently has 67 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns this season for Richards (2-1) who travels to Argo on Friday. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 7 catches for 50 yards and 1 touchdown to help Trinity Christian Cedar Hill beat Legacy School of Sports Sciences 49-14 on Friday. In 3 games, Yelverton now has 13 catches for 109 yards and 1 touchdown for Trinity Christian (2-1) who hosts Melissa this week. Defensive end Yahya Black finished with 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 1 sack on Friday as Marshall had a dominant win over Belle Plaine 68-0. In 3 games, Black now has 22 tackles, 4 TFL, and 3 sacks for Marshall (3-0) who travels to St. Peter this week. Tight end Luke Lachey had 6 catches for 45 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and an interception on defense as Grandview Heights shut out Bucyrus 29-0 on Friday. Through 3 games this season, Lachey has 19 catches for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns for Grandview Heights (3-0) who hosts Bexley this week. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness had 4 tackles, 2 TFL, and 4 QB hurries as Barrington's defense posted their second straight shutout in a 35-0 win over New Trier on Friday. Through 3 games, Van Ness has 9 tackles, 6 TFL, and 1 sack for Barrington (2-1) who plays at Glenbrook South this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and his Byron team had a dominant performance on Friday night in a 41-6 home win over Rock Falls. Byron is now 2-1 on the season and travels to Oregon this week. AJ Lawson had a 45 yard touchdown catch to help Decatur MacArthur beat Normal University by a score of 30-7 on Friday. MacArthur is now 2-1 on the season and travels to Rochester this week. Defensive line commit Logan Jones had 1 tackle on Friday as Lewis Central made quick work of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln with a dominant 70-7 victory. Lewis Central (3-0) travels to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson this week. No stats available yet, but defensive end Deontae Craig saw his Culver Academies team lose a heart breaker to Hobart 30-27 after three overtimes on Friday. Going into the game, Craig had 17 tackles, 6 TFL, and 1 sack for Culver Academies (2-2). Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to another dominant win Friday as they beat East Dubuque by a score of 48-12 . Lena-Winslow is now 3-0 on the season and hosts Dakota this week. Class of 2020 commits Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley led Largo to a 21-14 win over Clearwater on Friday. Matthews finished the game with 3 catches for 111 yards and Gulley had 5 tackles and 3 pass breakups. On the season, Matthews now has 9 catches for 235 yards and 1 touchdown and Gulley has 16 tackles and 5 pass breakups for Largo (3-1) who hosts Palmetto this week. See highlights from Matthews' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2020 commits Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk's Cedar Rapids Xavier team picked up a 17-0 win at Davenport Assumption Thursday. Volk is currently out of the lineup as he returns from ACL surgery last fall, but should be back soon. Hurkett finished with 9 tackles in the game and now has 22 tackles and 1 fumble recovery on the season for Xavier (3-0) who hosts West Delaware this week. Safety Reginald Bracy had 7 tackles and a fumble recovery to help his St. Paul's team pick up a big 29-20 win over Blount on Friday. Through 4 games, Bracy has 37 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, and 3 pass break ups for St. Paul's (3-1) who plays Gulf Shores this week. Class of 2020 offensive line commit Mason Richman had 4 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack on defense in a 34-7 win over Blue Valley North Friday. In 2 games, Richman has 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal for Blue Valley (1-1) who plays Blue Valley Southwest this week. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes did not allow a completion in Belleville's 49-20 win over Dearborn on Friday. Through 3 games, Deasfernandes has 4 tackles and 1 pass breakup for Belleville (3-0) who plays Glenn this week. Class of 2021 linebacker commit Jaden Harrell had 6 tackles and a forced fumble in Urbandale's 53-12 win over Des Moines Lincoln on Friday. Through 3 games, Harrell has 30 tackles and 1 TFL for Urbandale (1-2) who plays Linn-Mar this week. Class of 2021 offensive line commit Connor Colby helped pave the way for running back Cairron Hendred, who racked up 228 yards rushing on Friday, but it was still not enough in Kennedy's 28-14 loss to West Des Moines Valley. Kennedy is now 2-1 on the season and travels to Prairie this week. Class of 2022 defensive line commit Aaron Graves had 8 tackles in Southeast Valley's 34-18 win over Belmond-Klemme Friday. In 3 games, Graves has 29 tackles, 4 sacks, and 1 interception for Southeast Valley (3-0) who plays South Central Calhoun this week. Running back Gavin Williams is still out with a stress fracture in his foot, but is hoping to return to the lineup soon for West Des Moines Dowling. This past weekend, Dowling beat Johnston by a score of 17-7 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Michael Lois told us he will likely sit out his senior year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery last fall. Then the plan will be to get a full evaluation by the Iowa medical staff when he arrives on campus in January to determine the next step in his football career. His Elkhorn team is currently 2-2 after a 35-13 loss to Badger on Friday. Wide receiver Diante Vines finally had his season opener on Saturday and had a big game, finishing with 6 catches for 60 yards and 1 touchdown on offense and a 55 yard interception return for a touchdown on defense in Taft's 33-28 win over Phillips Exeter Academy. Taft (1-0) hosts Salisbury this week. See highlights from Vines' game on Saturday in the video below.