News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 12:29:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Which recruits have visited so far in 2020?

Defensive end Daine Hanson is among the recruits that were already able to visit Iowa this year.
Defensive end Daine Hanson is among the recruits that were already able to visit Iowa this year.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Visit Dates | Offer List | Commitment List | Recruiting BoardWith the NCAA instituting a dead period through April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no college recruiting visits ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}