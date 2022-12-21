DEFENSIVE BACK (3) NAME STARS HOMETOWN ODDS John Nestor Chicago, IL IOWA Zach Lutmer Rock Rapids, IA IOWA Kahlil Tate Chicago, IL IOWA Teegan Davis Princeton, IL IOWA

A three-star prospect, Nestor committed to Iowa on April 4, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan. "What stood out to me was the amount of All-American DBs they have had in the past," said the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Nestor when he committed. "They are also very consistent with their coaching staff. I would say 90% of the staff are Iowa guys so they know the culture and way Iowa does things so that’s also pretty cool." As a senior, Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist (7-4). See highlights from Nestor's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Lutmer committed to Iowa on May 13, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. "They provided me with a great opportunity that was too hard to pass up," said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lutmer when he committed. "They have a great staff and atmosphere there." As a senior, Lutmer finished the season with 1,357 yards passing, 1,562 yards rushing, and 38 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (13-0) which won a 2A state championship. See highlights from Lutmer's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Tate committed to Iowa on July 12, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Illinois, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan. "It feels amazing to wrap my recruiting process up," said the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Tate when he committed. "It's a big load lifted off your shoulders and it's exciting to know where you're going." As a senior, Tate finished the season with 67 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (8-4). See highlights from Tate's senior year in the video below.

A three-star prospect, Davis committed to Iowa on December 19, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois. "It is the opportunity of a lifetime getting the chance to go play for such a great program," said the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Davis when he committed. "I will be getting the chance to be coached by some of the best to ever do it with Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz." As a senior, Davis finished the season with 52 tackles and eight interceptions on defense along with 1,638 yards passing, 766 yards rushing, and 36 touchdowns on offense. See highlights from Davis' senior year in the video below.