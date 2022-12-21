The Iowa Hawkeyes needed to add more depth at running back and did just that by signing Florida native Kamari Moulton along with Texas native Terrell Washington Jr. in the Class of 2023.

A three-star prospect, Moulton committed to Iowa on November 4, 2022, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Connecticut, Florida International, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, Akron, and Appalachian State, among others.

"The main factor I would say is that they push their education there just as much as they talk about football," said the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moulton when he committed. "They want to make sure you have a life after football and that really stood out to me."

As a senior, Moulton finished the season with 131 carries for 748 yards and eight touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons (11-2).

See highlights from Moulton in his senior year in the video below.