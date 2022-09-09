Weekend Recruiting Preview
MORE: 2023 Recruiting Board | 2024 Recruiting Board
There is not only a big in-state rivalry game on the schedule for Saturday, but also a big recruiting weekend on tap for for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this update, we take a closer look at some of the top prospects that will be at Kinnick Stadium to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State on Saturday, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.
Starting off with the top in-state recruit that remains undecided, Waverly-Shell Rock linebacker Asa Newsom will be back in Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Newsom made his official visit to Iowa in late June and was hoping to have his recruiting wrapped up by now, but is still working on making his choice among finalists Iowa, Stanford, Kansas State, and Minnesota.
Iowa's top quarterback target in the Class of 2024, James Resar, will be catching a 6 AM flight on Saturday morning to make it in time for his first game at Kinnick Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Jacksonville native picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes on a visit to campus in June and has remained in close contact with the coaching staff. Resar's other scholarship offers include Indiana, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Toledo, and Georgia Southern, and has told us he will likely decide before the end of the season.
Four-star offensive lineman Derek Jensen will be in town this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Wisconsin native was at Iowa State last Saturday and will be at Iowa this Saturday as he gets to know more about each program recruiting him. Currently, the Class of 2024 prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Virginia, Kansas, and Syracuse.
This weekend will be the first of two consecutive Hawkeye games for in-state running back Titus Cram, who is putting up huge numbers as a junior this year. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Bondurant native was at Wisconsin last week and will be at the Iowa-Iowa State game, followed by the Iowa-Nevada game a week from now. A Class of 2024 prospect, Cram currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, and Kansas State.
Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell got to watch older brother Jack Campbell play lights out against South Dakota State last week and will be back in Kinnick Stadium this Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Campbell is also planning a game day visit with Iowa State later this season. Currently, the Class of 2024 prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa.
Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor headlines the long list of Hawkeyes commits making their way to Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor, who was also at last week's game, is off to a great start in his senior year at Southeast Polk as they look to repeat as Class 5A state champions.
Other Iowa commits planning to be at the game include Trevor Lauck, Leighton Jones, Cannon Leonard, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Alex Mota, Zach Lutmer, David Caulker, Zach Ortwerth, Aidan Hall, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Cody Fox, and Preston Ries.
That, of course, is just a small start on some of the names that will be visiting on Saturday. See the full list of visitors that we have confirmed below.
September 10 Visitors:
Class of 2023 LB Asa Newsom (Iowa offer)
Class of 2024 QB James Resar (Iowa offer)
Class of 2024 OL Derek Jensen (Iowa offer)
Class of 2024 RB Titus Cram (Iowa offer)
Class of 2024 DE Drew Campbell (Iowa offer)
Class of 2023 DE Evan Herrmann
Class of 2023 DB Watts McBride
Class of 2023 TE Tayeton Lohaus
Class of 2023 DE Jake Walker
Class of 2023 FB McCrae Hagarty
Class of 2023 LB Cole Garwood
Class of 2023 LB Nolan DeLong
Class of 2023 WR Christian Janis
Class of 2024 QB Bode Soukup
Class of 2024 RB Brevin Doll
Class of 2024 DT Ryan Daly
Class of 2024 OL Kyle Rakers
Class of 2024 QB Trenton Smith
Class of 2024 TE Jacob Simpson
Class of 2024 TE Carson Bruhn
Class of 2024 DE Sam Kueter
Class of 2024 QB Cole Marsh
Class of 2025 DE Tyson Terry
Class of 2025 DE Brody Clubb
Class of 2025 WR Mason Woods
Class of 2025 DT Kolton Borcherding-Johnson
Class of 2025 DB Kadan Borcherding-Johnson
Class of 2023 OL Kadyn Proctor (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 OL Trevor Lauck (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 OL Leighton Jones (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 OL Cannon Leonard (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 LB Ben Kueter (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 DB John Nestor (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 WR Alex Mota (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 DB Zach Lutmer (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 DE David Caulker (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 TE Zach Ortwerth (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 LB Aidan Hall (Iowa commit)
Class of 2023 DT Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Iowa commit)
Class of 2024 LB Derek Weisskopf (Iowa commit)
Class of 2024 LB Cam Buffington (Iowa commit)
Class of 2024 OL Cody Fox (Iowa commit)
Class of 2024 LB Preston Ries (Iowa commit)
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.