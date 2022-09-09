MORE: 2023 Recruiting Board | 2024 Recruiting Board There is not only a big in-state rivalry game on the schedule for Saturday, but also a big recruiting weekend on tap for for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this update, we take a closer look at some of the top prospects that will be at Kinnick Stadium to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State on Saturday, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Starting off with the top in-state recruit that remains undecided, Waverly-Shell Rock linebacker Asa Newsom will be back in Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Newsom made his official visit to Iowa in late June and was hoping to have his recruiting wrapped up by now, but is still working on making his choice among finalists Iowa, Stanford, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

Iowa's top quarterback target in the Class of 2024, James Resar, will be catching a 6 AM flight on Saturday morning to make it in time for his first game at Kinnick Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Jacksonville native picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes on a visit to campus in June and has remained in close contact with the coaching staff. Resar's other scholarship offers include Indiana, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Toledo, and Georgia Southern, and has told us he will likely decide before the end of the season.

Four-star offensive lineman Derek Jensen will be in town this weekend. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Wisconsin native was at Iowa State last Saturday and will be at Iowa this Saturday as he gets to know more about each program recruiting him. Currently, the Class of 2024 prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois, Virginia, Kansas, and Syracuse.

This weekend will be the first of two consecutive Hawkeye games for in-state running back Titus Cram, who is putting up huge numbers as a junior this year. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Bondurant native was at Wisconsin last week and will be at the Iowa-Iowa State game, followed by the Iowa-Nevada game a week from now. A Class of 2024 prospect, Cram currently holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, and Kansas State.

Cedar Falls defensive end Drew Campbell got to watch older brother Jack Campbell play lights out against South Dakota State last week and will be back in Kinnick Stadium this Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Campbell is also planning a game day visit with Iowa State later this season. Currently, the Class of 2024 prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa.