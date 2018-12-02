For the sixth time since 2004, the University of Iowa football team will return to the Outback Bowl.

The game will pit the Hawkeyes against Mississippi State from the Southeastern Conference. This season, Mississippi State finished with an 8-4 record and feature one of the top defensive units in the country, allowing just 12 points per game. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The game will once again be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with kickoff set for 11:00 central time on New Year’s Day. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Iowa first trip to the Outback Bowl was for the 2004 contest. Iowa beat Florida 37-17, behind an MVP performance from running back Fred Russell, who rushed for 150 yards.

The Hawkeyes returned to Tampa for the 2006 game, once again against the Gators. This time, Florida, led by head coach Urban Meyer, survived a late rally by the Hawkeyes to win 31-24.

On New Year’s Day 2009, Iowa was back at the Outback Bowl to face South Carolina, led by head coach Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks proved to be no match for the Hawkeyes, who won easily, 31-10. Shonn Greene, who won the Doak Walker Award that season, was named MVP of the game after rushing for 121 yards.

Iowa was back in Tampa again in 2014, this time for a meeting with LSU, then coached by Les Miles and feature a team with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. LSU won the game 21-14.

The last trip to the Outback for Iowa was for the 2017 game. Iowa faced Florida for the third time and the Gators blew open a close game in the first half to pull away for a 30-3 victory.

Kirk Ferentz will be looking to even his record in bowl games. He is current 7-8 in bowl games after the Hawkeyes won last year’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium over Boston College, 27-20.