Iowa holds off Rutgers

This was set up to be your typical trap game.

The Hawkeyes were coming off back-to-back ranked wins, with the biggest game of the season looming on Sunday afternoon.

Rutgers hung around a little bit longer than Lisa Bluder would have liked this evening, pushing the Hawkeyes for 40 minutes. In the end, Iowa was able to pull out the 87-78 victory.

“Tremendous job by Rutgers tonight and we knew we could not take this game easily,” said head coach Lisa Bluder. “We knew that Rutgers had just gotten better and better as the year had gone on. Just offensively had gotten better and they certainly played very well.”

The game started off very sluggish for both sides, with Rutgers showing no hurry on their offensive possessions and a 2/8 start from the floor for Iowa. Caitlin Clark and Co. tried to push the pace on the offensive end, and it led to some turnovers, but the Hawkeyes went on a 12-2 run to end the opening quarter up 17-10.

“I think sometimes, I’m almost playing too fast in a way,” said Caitlin Clark on her turnovers early in the last couple games. “I think once I really settle in and let the game come to me, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Rutgers was able to keep it under ten for most of the second quarter, but a late push for Iowa got the lead up to 39-27 at the half. 12 first half turnovers kept the Hawkeyes from extending the lead even further.

Iowa was able to keep the Scarlet Knights at bay through the third quarter, as Caitlin Clark, McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano combined for 51 of Iowa’s 62 points through three quarters, while the lead was 62-54. However, Rutgers continued to fight on their senior day and Shug Dickson was outstanding off the bench in her final home game. She scored a season-high 19 points, including 13 in the second half to pace the team.

The Scarlet Knights cut the Iowa lead down to 66-63, but a deep Caitlin Clark 3pt gave her a spark and she scored 11 straight for the Hawkeyes to push the lead back to 78-71 with 3:06 to play. With under a minute to play, Rutgers cut the lead down to 81-78, but Caitlin Clark found McKenna Warnock with a cross court pass, and she converted to put the Hawkeyes up five. A couple Rutgers possessions came up empty and the Hawkeyes were able to pull out the 87-78 victory.

“I’m saying McKenna should be a centerfielder because that was an unbelievable catch, great hands and McKenna converted it,” said Bluder. “That was beautiful, and it put us up double possessions.”

Rutgers gave Iowa everything they could handle, much like they have done with a number of teams this season, but they, once again, came up short when the final buzzer sounded. Shug Dickson led with 19 points, while Lasha Petree (13), Jailyn Mason (13) and Osh Brown (12) all scored in double figures.

“I think it shows some mental toughness,” said Bluder on the gritty win. “We are coming off two great games and then you’re going on the road. Everybody can be lulled into looking at their record and see they’ve only won two games (in Big Ten play).

Iowa was led by Caitlin Clark, who put up 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Monika Czinano had another great night, scoring 23 points on 10/11 shooting. She now has 76 points on 32/41 (78.0%) shooting and 22 rebounds over her last three games. McKenna Warnock, once again, showed that her presence is important on the floor, knocking down five 3pt makes and grabbing four rebounds, while stealing three passes.

Hawkeye fans, take a breath. They won the game.

And now the stage is set.

Sunday.

#6 Michigan vs #21 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

At least a share of the Big Ten Title on the line.

There are only single tickets available left on the Iowa Athletics site, so a large crowd is expected to be on hand. The game is at 3:00pm and will be televised on ESPN2.