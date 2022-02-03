Iowa hoops game postponed

The combination of plane issues and winter weather has caused Iowa’s game against Ohio State slated for Thursday evening to be postponed.

The Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes were slated to tangle at Value City Arena in Columbus, but Iowa’s plane couldn’t fly out on Wednesday afternoon. The Hawkeyes stayed in Iowa City on Wednesday night hoping to fly out on Thursday morning, but ice and snow in Columbus prevented the flight from happening.

At this time, it’s unknown if or when the game will be played. Both schools will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the contest. Iowa will face Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon. Also, one other note, Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Super Bowl Sunday has been moved up one hour to a 1 p.m. start time. It was previously scheduled for 2 p.m.