The 2023 NFL season got underway this week, which means that the NFL seasons also got underway for 25+ former Iowa players in the NFL. Several former Hawkeyes had good outings, though a few players also suffered injuries that could keep them out of action for a few weeks. Let's break down all the performances.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

S Amani Hooker started and had a spectacular game in the Titans' 16-15 loss to the Saints, finishing with 5 tackles, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble (and recovery). The two turnovers Hooker forced were the splashiest part of his day. The first turnover came on the opening play of the game, as Hooker forced a fumble -- which he also recovered -- on the opening kickoff of the game.

Hooker added another turnover right before halftime, intercepting Derek Carr.

NFC

ATLANTA TE Parker Hesse played, but did not record any stats.

CAROLINA WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette played and returned three punts for 14 yards for the Panthers, who lost 24-10 to the Falcons.

DALLAS DE Chauncey Golston did not start, but recorded two tackles -- including a sack and a forced fumble -- as the Cowboys demolished the Giants 40-0.

DETROIT TE Sam LaPorta got the start in his NFL debut and recorded a positive debut -- 5 receptions for 39 yards, plus some key blocks -- as the Lions recorded a 21-20 opening night upset of the Chiefs. LB Jack Campbell did not start in his NFL debut, but he did record two tackles and one very athletic pass deflection in his time on the field. OL Matt Nelson did not start, but saw action as an extra blocker in jumbo formations.

GREEN BAY ILB Kristian Welch did not see action. OLB Lukas Van Ness did not start, but recorded two tackles, including a sack in the Packers' 38-20 win over the Bears.

LOS ANGELES (RAMS) OT Alaric Jackson started for the Rams as they earned a 30-13 win over the Seahawks. The Rams OL allowed zero sacks in the win. OLB Zach VanValkenburg did not start, but saw action in the Rams' 30-13 win, though he did not record any stats..

MINNESOTA TE T.J. Hockenson started and recorded 8 receptions for 35 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Bucs.

NEW ORLEANS DL Jack Heflin did not see action.

NEW YORK (GIANTS) S Dane Belton did not start, but recorded one tackle in the Giants' 40-0 defeat to the Cowboys. LS Casey Kreiter saw action in the Giants' 40-0 loss.

SEATTLE TE Noah Fant started, but did not record any stats in the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Rams.

SAN FRANCISCO TE George Kittle started and had 3 receptions for 19 yards in the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Steelers.

TAMPA BAY S Kaevon Merriweather did not start, but had one tackle in the Bucs' 20-17 win over the Vikings. OL Tristan Wirfs started and played in the Bucs' win over the Vikings. OLB Anthony Nelson did not start, but had three tackles, including a sack for the Bucs in their win.

AFC