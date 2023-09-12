Iowa in the NFL: Week 1
The 2023 NFL season got underway this week, which means that the NFL seasons also got underway for 25+ former Iowa players in the NFL. Several former Hawkeyes had good outings, though a few players also suffered injuries that could keep them out of action for a few weeks.
Let's break down all the performances.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
S Amani Hooker started and had a spectacular game in the Titans' 16-15 loss to the Saints, finishing with 5 tackles, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble (and recovery). The two turnovers Hooker forced were the splashiest part of his day.
The first turnover came on the opening play of the game, as Hooker forced a fumble -- which he also recovered -- on the opening kickoff of the game.
Hooker added another turnover right before halftime, intercepting Derek Carr.
NFC
ATLANTA
TE Parker Hesse played, but did not record any stats.
CAROLINA
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette played and returned three punts for 14 yards for the Panthers, who lost 24-10 to the Falcons.
DALLAS
DE Chauncey Golston did not start, but recorded two tackles -- including a sack and a forced fumble -- as the Cowboys demolished the Giants 40-0.
DETROIT
TE Sam LaPorta got the start in his NFL debut and recorded a positive debut -- 5 receptions for 39 yards, plus some key blocks -- as the Lions recorded a 21-20 opening night upset of the Chiefs.
LB Jack Campbell did not start in his NFL debut, but he did record two tackles and one very athletic pass deflection in his time on the field.
OL Matt Nelson did not start, but saw action as an extra blocker in jumbo formations.
GREEN BAY
ILB Kristian Welch did not see action.
OLB Lukas Van Ness did not start, but recorded two tackles, including a sack in the Packers' 38-20 win over the Bears.
LOS ANGELES (RAMS)
OT Alaric Jackson started for the Rams as they earned a 30-13 win over the Seahawks. The Rams OL allowed zero sacks in the win.
OLB Zach VanValkenburg did not start, but saw action in the Rams' 30-13 win, though he did not record any stats..
MINNESOTA
TE T.J. Hockenson started and recorded 8 receptions for 35 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Bucs.
NEW ORLEANS
DL Jack Heflin did not see action.
NEW YORK (GIANTS)
S Dane Belton did not start, but recorded one tackle in the Giants' 40-0 defeat to the Cowboys.
LS Casey Kreiter saw action in the Giants' 40-0 loss.
SEATTLE
TE Noah Fant started, but did not record any stats in the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Rams.
SAN FRANCISCO
TE George Kittle started and had 3 receptions for 19 yards in the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Steelers.
TAMPA BAY
S Kaevon Merriweather did not start, but had one tackle in the Bucs' 20-17 win over the Vikings.
OL Tristan Wirfs started and played in the Bucs' win over the Vikings.
OLB Anthony Nelson did not start, but had three tackles, including a sack for the Bucs in their win.
AFC
BALTIMORE
C Tyler Linderbaum started for the Ravens in their 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Linderbaum was forced to leave the game with a lower-leg injury in the second half; on Monday, the Ravens indicated that he was "week to week" with a sprained ankle.
S Geno Stone did not start, but recorded two tackles for the Ravens.
BUFFALO
DE A.J. Epenesa did not started, but recorded one tackle in the Bills' 19-13 OT loss to the Jets.
S Micah Hyde started and had 5 tackles in the Bills' loss.
LB Christian Kirksey did not play.
DENVER
LB Josey Jewell started and had 6 tackles in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders.
CB Riley Moss did not play.
LB Ben Niemann did not play.
JACKSONVILLE
QB C.J. Beathard did not play.
OL Coy Cronk did not play.
OL Brandon Scherff started in the Jaguars' 31-21 win over the Colts. Scherff suffered an ankle injury and was carted off to the locker room. He returned for a few snaps before leaving the game permanently. He was listed as "day-to-day" by the Jags on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (CHARGERS)
CB Matt Hankins did not play.
ILB Nick Niemann played, but did not record any stats in the Chargers' 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.
NEW ENGLAND
OL James Ferentz did not play.
OL Riley Reiff did not play.
PITTSBURGH
OL James Daniels started and played in the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers.
CB Desmond King did not play.
TENNESSEE
