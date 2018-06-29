The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their first commitment in the Class of 2020 from Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan. The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Hogan, who visited Iowa City in early June, made the announcement on Twitter this evening.

"Coach O’Keefe and Coach Ferentz are perennial winners and that’s very attractive," Hogan told HawkeyeReport.com. "After just a day there and seeing them interact with their guys, I could tell that they genuinely love their players."

"In terms of offense, it’s a true pro-style," said Hogan. "It’s going to force defenses to account for the run and as soon as they do I’m going to make them pay."