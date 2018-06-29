Iowa lands 2020 QB Deuce Hogan
The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their first commitment in the Class of 2020 from Texas quarterback Deuce Hogan. The 6-foot-4, 191-pound Hogan, who visited Iowa City in early June, made the announcement on Twitter this evening.
"Coach O’Keefe and Coach Ferentz are perennial winners and that’s very attractive," Hogan told HawkeyeReport.com. "After just a day there and seeing them interact with their guys, I could tell that they genuinely love their players."
"In terms of offense, it’s a true pro-style," said Hogan. "It’s going to force defenses to account for the run and as soon as they do I’m going to make them pay."
A three-star prospect, Hogan chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Boston College, Syracuse, Houston, Louisiana Tech, and Tulsa.
As a sophomore, Hogan was 219/372 passing (58.9%) for 2,716 yards and 29 touchdowns for Faith Christian High School in Grapevine, TX.
COMMITTED! All praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ...let’s rock Kinnick🐤 #swarm20 pic.twitter.com/BE1lVwqTVi— Deuce Hogan (@_DeuceHogan__) June 29, 2018