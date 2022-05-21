Iowa lands 2023 in-state standout

Just over a week ago the Iowa football program extended a scholarship offer to Aidan Hall.

One week later, the 6-foot-2 and 200 pound athlete from Harlan, IA made it official and verbally committed to be part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

Hall had ten scholarship offers, including one this past week from Minnesota. But, he grew up a Hawkeye fan and that certainly played a big role in his quick decision.

He initially projects to the linebacker position at Iowa. Last season he played both sides of the ball for Harlan, with 777 yards rushing, 755 yards receiving, and 24 touchdown on offense to go along with 29.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

The Hawkeyes are now up to nine known verbal commitments in the Class of 2023. That includes four in-state prospects.

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for more on this new verbal commitment.








