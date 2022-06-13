Iowa lands four-star running back

After making his official visit this past weekend to the University of Iowa, Kendrick Raphael returned home to Florida and made his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

The four star back from Naples, FLA had made an official visit to North Carolina State the previous week before touring Iowa City. He had been slated to visit BYU later this month, but decided that he had seen enough and verbally pledged to Iowa on Monday afternoon.

Last season he rushed for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. In addition to Iowa, NC State, and BYU, he had scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Temple, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Howard, and Alabama A&M.

With this commitment, Raphael is the first running back commit for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2023 and he is the 11th overall verbal pledge to the Iowa program in this class.

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for more on this breaking news.