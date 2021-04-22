HawkeyeReport - Iowa lands transfer big man

The Hawkeye basketball program received some much needed good news on Thursday when 6-foot-9 forward Filip Rebraca from North Dakota announced he would be transferring to Iowa.

Rebraca, who is originally from Serbia, averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for North Dakota and earned second team All Summit League honors this past season for the Fighting Hawks. That also included scoring 23 points and grabbing 6 rebounds against Minnesota last December and he also scored 24 points and had 9 rebounds against Oral Roberts, who made a run in the NCAA Tournament this year.

His father is Zeljko Rebraca, who played five years in the NBA and was a second round draft pick of the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994.

With the graduation of Luka Garza and Jack Nunge transferring to Xavier, Iowa was left with a void in the middle and a lack of a veteran presence. Rebraca, who shot 36.6% from three this past season, will give Iowa an experienced option as they bring along Josh Ogundele, who saw limited action this year, and the recently reclassified Riley Mulvey, who moved to the Class of 2021 from the Class of 2022.

Iowa will now potentially still look to add more size and certainly also see help at the guard position with the transfer of C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp expecting to keep his name in the NBA Draft process.