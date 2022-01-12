Iowa looking to build off Nebraska win

“I had this feeling before the game that we were just really locked in to this game. I just felt our mojo was there and it clearly showed on the court,” said Caitlin Clark after the Hawkeyes victory on Sunday at Nebraska.

It was the breakout game Lisa Bluder had been waiting to see from her team, as they have battled inconsistency on and off the court for most of the season. Now the Hawkeyes are looking to build on that performance and get back to the brand of Iowa Women’s basketball that had fans excited in the preseason.

“It felt like Iowa basketball again and you can tell by the way we played, as far as assists, points and the way we shot the ball,” said Bluder. “It also felt like the energy felt different. It’s one of those things that you can’t really explain, but you just feel…We just have to put that together over and over and over again.”

Time and time again you see teams that struggle early in the year have that breakout game that changes the complexion of their season. Lisa Bluder is optimistic that the Nebraska win will have the same effect on her team going forward.

“I absolutely hope so. That’s the goal and I hope that’s true.”

On the offensive side, the Hawkeyes have struggled to get things going the way they want to ever since the Covid issues struck within the program back in mid-November, but their 95-point outburst against the Huskers could be a sign of things to come.

“I think it was kind of an energy booster, getting our feet under us again and like Coach Bluder said, playing Iowa basketball,” said senior Monika Czinano. “I think what’s really nice about those games is you get to set an example for everybody, even for people who don’t play. They get to see it; they get to understand it and that way we can demand it for other games…I think that’s going to be really important moving on down the line in the season.”

Lisa Bluder talked about trying to find a true consistency with this team and mentioned that seeing the team perform well over the course of a few games, rather than just one game, will be the sign that this team could be turning the corner.

“I don’t think we have been consistent yet this year. We haven’t had consistent play; we haven’t had consistent practices and we haven’t had consistent performances,” said Bluder. “Once you get that consistency it feels right, and you can kind of keep it rolling. I think what it looks like to me is back-to-back (good) performances…That’s when I think we will have it (consistency) , is when we see that back-to-back-to-back games.”

With that said, the Hawkeyes will have the opportunity to build on Sunday’s win with a pair of good opponents this week, including a rematch with the Huskers on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Previewing the Purdue Boilermakers (11-4) (2-2) (Thursday, January 13th)

The Hawkeyes will travel to Mackey Arena to play a Boilermaker squad that is on a hot streak, winning their last five games. On top of that, their win over Georgia Tech earlier in the year continues to look better as the Yellow Jackets have climbed to #15 in the AP Poll.

“They’re playing very well right now. They’ve won five in a row, so I know they are feeling good about themselves,” said Lisa Bluder on the matchup. “New coach this year, so it’s a little different style of play than what we’ve seen from them (in the past).”

First year head coach Katie Gearlds has a team that spreads out its scoring attack, with five players scoring 9+ points per game. G Madison Layden averages 12.6 pts per game to lead to Boilermakers and she leads the team in steals with 25 in 14 games.

G Cassidy Hardin (10.5 ppg) and bench option G Brooke Moore (9.1 ppg) are the threats from behind the 3pt arc, as both average above 37% from long distance. G Jeanae Terry leads the team in rebounds (5.9) and assists (5.3) per game as a starter.

The wild card for the Boilermakers is C Ra Shaya Kyle who has been out since early December with a lower leg injury and was expected to be back after Christmas, but has yet to appear in a game after the calendar turned to 2022. She averages 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in nine games. It is unclear if she will be available for tomorrow’s contest.

While the Hawkeyes struggle to keep teams off of the offensive glass, Purdue is averaging 10.5 offensive rebounds per game and just 34.8 total rebounds, which ranks 267th in the country. Iowa will have to take advantage of that if they want to win the game.

The Boilers are playing good basketball and a trip to Mackey Arena is never easy, so the Hawkeyes will have their work cut out for them.

Previewing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-2) (2-2) (Sunday, January 16th)

Just a week after the Hawkeyes picked up a big road win at Nebraska, the Huskers will travel to Iowa City for an encore of what was a great back-and-forth game in Lincoln.

“That was a pretty emotional game. There was a lot of physical play, and the players got a little snippy with each other and I think that emotion is going to carry into this game,” said Lisa Bluder. “We didn’t have that month (in between matchups) to let those emotions die down and I think it will be an emotional game for both teams.”

The Hawkeyes got the usual great play out of Caitlin Clark (31 pts) and Monika Czinano (20 pts), while McKenna Warnock had a flaming hot hand from behind the arc, shooting 7/9 from 3pt range, to help Iowa to the victory. Kate Martin also had 12 points, including a pair of 3pt makes.

Lisa Bluder will be looking for someone like Martin, Gabbie Marshall or a bench player to help relieve some of the stress on the top three scorers and they got that some of that help in Sunday’s match-up.

Iowa will look to limit the Huskers on the offensive boards, as they allowed Nebraska to get 23 second chance opportunities, which turned into 17 second chance points. In all, Nebraska was able to get 37 of their 86 points (43%) off of second chance opportunities and Iowa turnovers.

Jaz Shelley, Ashley Scoggin and Co. will be looking for revenge, so Iowa will have to be prepared to get the Huskers best game once again.

If Part II is anything like the first match-up, the Carver crowd will be in for quite the treat this coming Sunday.