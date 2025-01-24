Iowa MBB and the Slow Start Problem

During Iowa's difficult start to Big Ten play (3-5), and particularly during this current three-game losing streak, one notable factor has been consistent from game to game: slow starts to games. Tuesday's loss to Minnesota was the third straight game in which Iowa was trailing halfway through the first half and also at halftime.

Through eight Big Ten games, the Hawkeyes are 3-1 in games in which they've led after 10 minutes and 0-4 in games in which they have trailed at that point. The lone loss so far was at Wisconsin; Iowa led 24-22 at the 10-minute mark, but was out-scored 94-61 over the final 30 minutes of the game.

Iowa is also 2-0 when leading at halftime in Big Ten games this season and 1-5 when trailing at halftime. The Nebraska game is the only one in which Iowa has been able to overcome a halftime deficit, beating the Huskers 97-87 in overtime after trailing 34-31 at the break.

A breakdown of Iowa's Big Ten games by 10-minute periods illustrates the struggles the Hawkeyes have faced in the first half this season: