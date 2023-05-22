Iowa MBB to Play Creighton in 2023 Gavitt Games
The Iowa men's basketball team is set to face Creighton in Omaha as part of the 2023 Gavitt Games, an annual event pitting teams from the Big Ten and Big East against each other.
The news comes from a report on Twitter by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein:
Iowa holds a 14-11 all-time record against Creighton, with most of those games coming more than 50 years ago. In fact, this will be Iowa's first time facing the Blue Jays since 2011, when they defeated the Hawkeyes 82-58 in the Dale Howard Classic in Des Moines.
Iowa has not faced Creighton in Omaha since November 1999, when the Blue Jays won 85-76 in Iowa's first true road game of the Steve Alford Era. Iowa's last victory over Creighton came during the following season's NCAA tournament, winning 69-56 to advance to the second round of the tourney before bowing out to Kentucky.
Dates for the 2023 Gavitt Games have not been announced, but have typically been played early in the season, in mid-November. Iowa won last season's Gavitt Games appearance at Seton Hall, helping the Big Ten to a fourth consecutive victory over the Big East (not including 2020-21's canceled series).
Creighton went 24-13 last season, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament before losing a heartbreaker in the Elite Eight to San Diego State, 57-56. While the surprising Blue Jays had the potential to return their entire starting five for this season, they may look quite different from last season.
Star Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard announced his transfer to Gonzaga during the offseason, leaving the Blue Jays without their main playmaker. Shooting guard Trey Alexander and combo forward Arthur Kaluma have both declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but both may yet decide to return to campus; neither is currently projected as a first-round pick.
Regardless of what Alexander and Kaluma decide, Creighton will be led by small forward Baylor Scheierman, a super senior forward who started all 37 games last season for the Blue Jays in his first year as a transfer from South Dakota State. Scheierman averaged 13 points and 8 rebounds per game for Creighton last season while shooting 36% from deep on a team-high 6.5 attempts per game.