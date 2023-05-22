The Iowa men's basketball team is set to face Creighton in Omaha as part of the 2023 Gavitt Games, an annual event pitting teams from the Big Ten and Big East against each other. The news comes from a report on Twitter by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein:

Iowa holds a 14-11 all-time record against Creighton, with most of those games coming more than 50 years ago. In fact, this will be Iowa's first time facing the Blue Jays since 2011, when they defeated the Hawkeyes 82-58 in the Dale Howard Classic in Des Moines. Iowa has not faced Creighton in Omaha since November 1999, when the Blue Jays won 85-76 in Iowa's first true road game of the Steve Alford Era. Iowa's last victory over Creighton came during the following season's NCAA tournament, winning 69-56 to advance to the second round of the tourney before bowing out to Kentucky.