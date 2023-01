The Iowa - Northwestern men's basketball game originally planned for Wednesday, January 18 has been officially rescheduled for Tuesday, January 31. The game will tip off at 8 PM CT, with TV coverage from BTN. Tickets for the originally scheduled 1/18 game will be valid for the new game on 1/31.

The Iowa-Northwestern game was originally scheduled to be the third game of a three-game homestand for Iowa; now it will be second game of a different three-game homestand. Iowa is currently set to host Rutgers on Sunday, January 29 (1 PM CT, BTN) and will also host Illinois on Saturday, February 4 (1:30 PM CT, FOX).

Iowa's next two games will be road games at Ohio State on Saturday, January 21 (1 PM CT, FOX) and at Michigan State on Thursday, January 26 (6 PM CT, FS1).