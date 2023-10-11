Iowa Offensive Line Coach George Barnett Seeing Improvement
IOWA CITY -- Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett met with the media on Wednesday morning via Zoom call to discuss the season so far. Though his group hasn't been as productive as fans would like at this point in the season (among other stats, Iowa ranks 130th in total offense, 105th in scoring offense, 106th in rushing offense, T-54th in sacks allowed, and T-64th in tackles-for-loss allowed), he did note that he feels that the offensive line has shown continued growth to this point in 2023.
"We're seeing some things we like," he said. "We like the energy of the room, there's really good focus and daily work habits. We're seeing some improvement right now. It's a bit of the scratching of the surface that makes you want to see more."
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Barnett says the improvement has started off the field for the line.
"It starts with how guys carry themselves," he said. "It starts with being consistent every day, entering the building with an energy, being available more, studying more and being more invested. That's where it starts. And then the chemistry in the room. That's probably the biggest jump we've made, but that happens naturally as long as you keep things tight and focused."
What about the on-field product?
"In the run fundamentals, our pad-level and our first steps are getting better," Barnett said. "We're also using our eyes better. A lot of mistakes that you see, it comes down to the eyes. It's simple. You want to coach everything else -- the feet, the pads, the elbows, all that stuff. But sometimes you forget the most important part -- that your eyes lead the block. With the young guys, they start picking up the base fundamentals, and they start adding the eyes later."
"We're better targeted on our blocks in the run game. In the pass game we're using our hands more and getting a little more separation."
There remains more work to be done, though.
"We've got a ton of work to do," Barnett said. "We're not close to where we want to be in November. I think that's the most exciting part of coaching the offensive line. You're never where you want to be, and you always see growth possibilities."
"I think it's going to be small, incremental improvement. I think that's how you have to handle it. We have to understand that if we've seen that there's been improvement so far, don't go off that course. Remember that we've done it one day at a time. That matches our program. We're at Iowa. We're at the place where that can get done. You can have patience and do it right."