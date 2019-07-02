The Iowa coaches have been keeping tabs on Kiyron Powell since the beginning of his junior year.

After watching the 6-foot-9 forward from Evansville, IN this past weekend at the Charlie Hughes Shootout in Indiana, Fran McCaffery saw what he felt he needed to see and extended a scholarship offer on Tuesday afternoon.

“Iowa had been recruiting me since the start of my junior year, but things started to pick up more recently. They called early in the week to tell me they were coming this past weekend and they watched all my games. It was really good to see them there this weekend,” Powell said.

The call came in on Tuesday from assistant coach Sherman Dillard, who put McCaffery on the phone to let Powell know he had an offer from the Hawkeyes.

“Coach McCaffery told me that he loved what he saw from me over the weekend and liked how I played and interacted with my teammates. He said he felt I would be a great fit for the program,” Powell said. “It was amazing to hear that from him.”

Powell, who Rivals.com ranks as the 149th best prospect in the Class of 2020, says he watched Iowa play a few times this past year and likes the freedom that they give their players. The next step for Powell and his recruitment from Iowa’s perspective is to take an official visit. That seems to be in the works for the fall.

“Coach McCaffery said he would love to get me out to Iowa for an official visit this fall. We are going to keep in touch this month and I would love to visit there this fall.”

This month Powell will be playing with his Indy Heat AAU team in three more events, starting with Nike’s Peach Jam starting on July 11th. He also picked up an offer from Nevada this week to go along with scholarships on the table from Xavier, Georgetown, and Kansas State.