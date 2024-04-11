The Iowa offense has had many flaws in recent seasons that have resulted in that side of the ball producing some historically low yardage and scoring totals. One of those flaws has been inconsistent play from the offensive line. That unit is expecting bigger and better things this fall, though, thanks to increased experience, better health, and influx of new ideas. Offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Connor Colby spoke to the media on Thursday and discussed some of the changes to the offense under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, making the transition to an RPO-heavy offensive scheme, the improvement being made, and much more.

Iowa OL Gennings Dunker speaks to the media on Thursday, April 11. (Hawk Central (YouTube screenshot))

Advertisement

Asked if Lester's new offensive schemes would give Iowa more ways to attack opposing defenses, Dunker agreed. "It's definitely given us more tools to be successful with the different things we can do," he noted. While the offense may look different this fall with the addition of increased pre-snap motion and RPO concepts integrated into the play design, neither Dunker nor Colby thought that the changes had significantly altered what they did on a play-by-play basis. "It's not that complicated when you play o-line, it's either a run block or a pass block," said Dunker. "If it's a run, you have to know who we're working to. If it's a pass, you have to know what happens when certain blitzes come and] what gaps you're responsible for." Colby agreed that the transition hadn't been too difficult from a mechanical standpoint. "We still gotta block the run," he noted. "We kinda know when the RPOs are on and when they're not, so we know to be better on double teams and [when to not get] downfield and get penalties." Colby added that while the offensive linemen don't see a lot of what the rest of the offense is doing while they're focused on winning their battles in the trenches, he had noticed a few wrinkles with the skill position players. "Wide receivers are getting open," he said. The addition of more pre-snap motion and RPO concepts in the play design has also been successful as "eye candy" to help distract the defense. "We've seen some of that in spring ball, plays working better than they used to," he explained, adding that it was also a confidence booster to be able to do it against a unit as good as the Iowa defense.

Iowa OL Connor Colby speaks to the media on Thursday, April 11. (Hawk Fanatic (YouTube screenshot))

Dunker cited the experience possessed by several of the returning offensive linemen as a positive in being able to grasp the new concepts on offensive quickly and help teach them to some of the younger linemen. "The older guys can work with the younger guys," Dunker explained. "Some of us will understand concepts faster because we've played more ball, so then we can relate that to the younger guys and help them out. We watch them during practice too and I'll be like, 'Hey dude, on this play maybe you should have squeezed or played the end a little differently.'" Colby and Dunker emphasized Lester's strengths as a communicator and a leader as positives in implementing the offensive changes this spring. "He's got a lot of energy and he communicates well in meetings," Colby said. "He makes sure we all know what we're doing. His biggest thing with the new offense coming in this spring is 'If you don't know what your're doing, we can stop the play and just figure it out. Just ask.'" Dunker agreed. "He's really smart and cares a lot. He gets fired up and gets really into it."

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. ((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))