It was a rough day if you were a member of the Iowa offensive line. The Hawkeyes allowed eight sacks and even more pressures to Nate Stanley and that resulted in Iowa's offense grinding to a halt each and every time it got going. Tristan Wirfs, Tyler Linderbaum, and Alaric Jackson discuss what happened up front when faced with the pressure and blitzes from the Wolverines. Jackson also discusses his return to action and if he had any early rust in the game.