The Hawkeyes wasted no time getting on the offensive attack and were awarded a penalty corner within the first minute of the game. Sofie Stribos paid off the opportunity with a goal, as she got a stick on a shot from Anthe Nijziel and deflected it past Providence goalie Asia Porter for a goal just 43 seconds into the game.

Despite a 1-3 record coming into the day, senior Sofie Stribos said they knew they were going to get the Friars best shot. “We knew they were going to be a tough team and they had nothing to lose. We really wanted to defend Grant (Field) and they really came at us.”

For 40 minutes on Friday afternoon, the Iowa Field Hockey team was locked in a tight battle with the Providence Friars. However, a goal from Annika Herbine in the 41st minute put the Hawkeyes on top 3-1 and they were able to finish off the game to pick up a weekend opening victory.

The Hawkeyes regrouped at halftime and came out in the second half with the same mindset as the first half. Get an early scoring opportunity and take advantage. Iowa was awarded another first minute penalty corner and once again they scored a goal. Anthe Nijziel had her shot saved, but Annika Herbine put the rebound into the back of the goal to put the Hawkeyes up 2-1.

“I wasn’t too happy with how we were playing to be honest, and I really didn’t think it was the Iowa standard,” said Sofie Stribos.

The goal kicked off a frantic first couple of minutes, as Providence countered with a penalty corner and then both teams had transition attacks, but neither team converted. Things slowed down from that point forward and it looked like the game was going to be 1-0 at half. Instead, the Friars put together a late attack and Celia Preveza redirected a Cami Crook shot into the goal with just 59 seconds remaining in the half.

“At halftime we said it was a 0-0 game,” said Annika Herbine. “We wanted to go out and show them who Iowa field hockey is and we got an upgrade (penalty corner) and scored a goal.”

“We won the battle of the first minute starts. It was great to see that, especially in the second half to see that reaction from halftime. It shows how good and lethal we can be,” said Associate Head Coach Michael Boal. “The trick for us is getting more consistency in that performance and doing those things to get us in those situations more frequently to consistently get more outcomes.”

In the 41st minute, Annika Herbine gave the Hawkeyes some breathing room, as she scored her second goal of the game off of a pass from Sofie Stribos. While Ella Wareham was not credited with an assist, her hustle along the sideline to keep the ball in-bounds earlier in the sequence gave Iowa the opportunity to stay on the attack, rather than turning it over.

“That was great work,” said Herbine. “Could have been a better ball by me, but that goal would have never occurred if Ella didn’t bust her butt to get the ball.”

Iowa held on from there and picked up the 3-1 victory to move to 4-1 on the season. The Hawkeyes out-shot Providence 18-5 and held an 11-3 advantage in shots on goal. They were also awarded five penalty corners in the contest. That is the type of offensive effort that Head Coach Lisa Cellucci and the rest of the coaching staff have been hoping to see more of. Overall, Coach Boal was happy with how everyone performed.

“Today was a big effort from everybody and quite a few people played in different roles and different positions. Anni played exceptional, I was glad to see her on the score sheet and we need her to continue to do that, as well as others. She doesn’t score without other people, others stepped up and that was good to see today.”

Over the last two contests, Iowa has out-shot its opponents 58-11, including a 25-5 advantage in shots on goal. They have converted 7 of their 17 (41.2%) penalty corner opportunities over the same span.

The Hawkeyes will close the weekend on Sunday with a match-up against the 22nd ranked Massachusetts Minutewomen. UMass is 3-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming against top ranked Northwestern by a score of 4-1. The game is set for 1:00pm although there is a chance of rain in the forecast. The game will be streamed on BTN+.



