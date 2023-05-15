Iowa-Penn State Set For Primetime Kickoff on CBS
2023-24 is the start of the Big Ten's new media rights deal, which means changes are on the way. From a fan standpoint, the biggest change will be getting used to watching Iowa games on a new battery of channels outside the ESPN family. While familiar broadcast partners like FOX, FS1, and BTN remain, new names are joining the mix as well, namely CBS and NBC.
Hawkeye fans will get an early taste of what to expect from this new Big Ten era of CBS broadcasts -- Iowa's Big Ten opener at Penn State is scheduled to a primetime kickoff (7 PM CT) on CBS on September 23.
The game will also air on Paramount+, the streaming platform for CBS.
CBS will only air a limited number of Big Ten games in 2023 -- seven total -- in various time slots. Starting in 2024, CBS is set to air a "marquee" Big Ten game every week at 2:30 PM CT.
Penn State went 11-2 in 2022, ending the season on a five-game winning streak, including a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions are expected to be a preseason Top 10 (if not Top 5) team in 2023, so this game should present a huge early season test for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa and Penn State did not play in 2022, but Iowa has won the last two games in the series, including a 41-21 win in Happy Valley in 2020 and a memorable 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions in 2021. The latter game was a showdown of then-Top 5-ranked teams, highlighted by a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to Nico Ragaini.
That game was not the only success that Iowa has had against a Top 10-ranked Penn State team in recent(ish) years, either. Iowa famously toppled undefeated and 3rd-ranked Penn State on a last second field goal by Daniel Murray in 2008.
They also managed to repeat that win over a Top 5-ranked Penn State team a season later in Happy Valley, thanks to an unforgettable play by Adrian Clayborn.
The outcomes of those older games will of course have no impact on the Iowa-Penn State game this fall -- but sending out a few good vibes never hurt anything.
Kickoff times (and TV partners) for additional Iowa games this fall, including the first three games of the season and Homecoming, are expected to be announced over the next few weeks. Kickoff times for all remaining games this fall will be set 6-12 days prior to each game.