Iowa picking up interest in 2020 guard
The Iowa coaches are going to be looking to add another point guard in the Class of 2020 and they have their eyes on a rising prospect out of Indianapolis who might end up fitting into their plans....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news