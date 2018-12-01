The first loss of the season for the Iowa basketball team hit hard on the players on Friday evening. Following the loss to the Badgers, each Hawkeye player took their fair share of the blame in the hard fought loss. Jordan Bohannon was frustrated with his inconsistent shooting, Tyler Cook was lamenting his lack of a hard closeout on a late three, Joe Wieskamp was disappointed his decision to run to a double team late in the game, and Luka Garza was angry about his missed open shots in the game. They talk about it after the game.

