It was a rough start for the Iowa basketball team, but the bench came though big once again and started a 20-0 that fueled the Hawkeyes 89-67 victory on Thursday night. Following the victory, we spoke with Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, who combined to score 42 points. They discussed how the Hawkeyes responded after a slow start and Garza talked about yesterday in his hometown and the emotions he felt seeing it as they landed in Maryland.