HawkeyeReport - Iowa players pleased with dominant peformance

There are plenty of ugly losses for the Hawkeyes in East Lansing and Joe Wieskamp and Jack Nunge have experienced a few of them. What there aren't many of is what Iowa fans saw today, blowout wins over Tom Izzo and the Spartans. Following the one-sided victory over Michigan State at the Breslin Center, Wieskamp and Nunge discussed the team effort from the Hawkeyes on their way to their 30 point win and how they defeated Michigan State with only 8 points from Luka Garza.

