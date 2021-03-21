HawkeyeReport - Iowa players prep for Oregon

The Hawkeye players spent their Sunday morning diving deep into what they will see on Monday when they face the Oregon Ducks. This is a different team than the one they faced two years ago in New York City. This version of the Ducks doesn't have size, but they like to press and they run an aggressive match-up zone.



We caught up with Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon to discuss what they have seen from Oregon on film so far, the inspiration that the Hawkeyes got from watching Spencer Lee wrestle last night, and Bohannon discusses his battles with the NCAA over player rights.

