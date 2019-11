The Hawkeyes were expected to win their opening game against SIU-Edwardsville and they did just that with a convincing 87-60 on Friday night. Leading the way was junior big man Luka Garza, who ruled the paint, scoring 20 points and hauling down 12 rebounds. Following the victory, we spoke with Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Jordan Bohannon, and Patrick McCaffery discuss what went right in the victory.