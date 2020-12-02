HawkeyeReport - Iowa prepares for unknown opponent

Sometime an early season opponent can present challenges. But, there's probably no challenge more unique than what Iowa faces on Thursday night when they host Western Illinois. No only do the Leathernecks have a new coaching staff, but they also and entirely new roster of players and they haven't played a game yet this season. That makes it impossible for Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor to put together a scouting report for the players.



Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery, and Jordan Bohannon discuss the challenge of preparing for an unknown opponent. McCaffery discusses his viewing of other college basketball team and Bohannon asserts that Iowa is the #1 team in the country and that they will officially be #1 in a few weeks.

