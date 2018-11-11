IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Luka Garza scored 17 points, Tyler Cook added 17 and Iowa overcame a sluggish start in a 93-82 win over Green Bay on Sunday.



The Phoenix (1-2) jumped out to an early 20-12 lead in the first half and hung around in the second. The Hawkeyes (2-0) took control in the final half, however, outscoring Green Bay by 10 points. Cook and point guard Jordan Bohannon combined for 27 second-half points.

The Hawkeyes took advantage of their size, scoring 42 points in the paint and it helped lead to 45 free throws, where they made 34.

Green Bay's Sandy Cohen III and Manny Patterson scored 17 points apiece. Cohen also finished with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: The Phoenix defense made the Hawkeyes uncomfortable for most of the game, forcing 17 turnovers. That's one turnover better than their last game, and also something head coach Linc Darner should be pleased with.

Iowa: Defense was Iowa's Achilles' heel last season and it showed again. It's early, but giving up 82 points isn't ideal for a team that made defense an offseason priority.

UP NEXT

Green Bay returns home after losing its second game in a row, hosting Eastern Washington on Friday.

Iowa travels to New York City for a showdown against Oregon on Thursday as the 2K Classic for the Wounded Warrior Project moves from campus sites to Madison Square Garden.