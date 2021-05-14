Iowa rallies for series opening victory

Down, but never out.

That might as well make it the motto of the Iowa Hawkeye baseball team, as they got yet another come from behind win tonight, this time 5-4 over Illinois. It was the first match-up between the Hawkeyes and the Illini, since 2018 and it was a good one, despite off and on rain throughout the evening.

The Hawkeyes struck first in bottom of the second on a Dylan Nedved sacrifice fly, to put Iowa up 1-0. Nathan Aide tied the ballgame up in the fifth on a home run to right-center field, but the Hawkeyes responded in the bottom of the inning. Back-to-back two out walks issued by Andrew Hoffman would come back to bite the Illini, when Austin Martin would single home Izaya Fullard to put Iowa back up 2-1.

The big story over the first six innings was Iowa starting pitcher Trenton Wallace. Wallace would go six innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out nine. He has now put together back-to-back quality starts, after having a rough middle of the season. “I’m feeling confident...You have to force hitters to get themselves out at times. You can’t give them the freebies, that’s when it comes back to hurt you.”

Trace Hoffman came in in relief, but ran into some trouble in the eighth inning. With two outs, Hoffman would walk back-to-back batters to put Iowa a tight spot. Dylan Nedved would come in to pitch, but Illinois would strike.

Kellen Sarver would deliver for the Illini with a ground-rule double to tie the game at 2. However, that was not all. Cam McDonald would hit a ground ball up the middle and indecision by Brendan Sher and substitute Michael Seegers would lead to the ball getting through. Two runs would score, and all the sudden Illinois had a 4-2 lead late in the game.

But if you thought this one was over, you must have been tuning in to your first Iowa game of the year. Coach Heller’s squad fought back like they always do. “The guys have been playing hard, coming back all season,” said Coach Heller.

Zeb Adreon would draw a walk to begin the bottom of the eighth and Matthew Sosa would follow with an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-3. The double knocked reliever Ty Rybarczyk from the game, who had put together a good appearance until then. Cole Kirschsieper would come in to pitch against Brayden Frazier. Frazier would sky a fly ball into short left-center field, but with the outfield playing back, the ball dropped in for an RBI game tying single.

Later in the inning, with his on-base streak in danger of being snapped, Ben Norman delivered with a triple to deep right field, putting Iowa up 5-4. “I think it just shows some toughness…Obviously, we don’t want to put ourselves in that situation, being down, but we have that never give up attitude. I think having that mentality is huge,” said Norman on the comeback.

Nedved knew it was go-time and would return to the mound in the ninth and shut down the Illini bats, 1-2-3 to win the game 5-4. “As soon as we took the lead back, I had full confidence in myself. It’s just a flip of the switch…As soon as I get on the mound, I’m confident.”

The Iowa pitching staff faced an Illinois lineup that was near the top of the Big Ten in a number of categories, but only allowed ten baserunners all night. Trenton Wallace talked about the plan against their lineup saying, “I think the second time through the order, we started some guys off with fastballs, but instead of doubling up, we went to curveballs, breaking balls, couple of changeups here and there. That’s what made the difference tonight, silencing their bats a little bit.”

Despite the win, Coach Heller pointed out that this was easily a game that could have gone the other way. “I was a little disappointed tonight; we were a little sloppy tonight, and it could have cost us. We were lucky enough to survive it.”

This could have been a scary loss to start off the weekend, but now the Hawkeyes sit at 22-14 overall, with just eight games remaining. Iowa will look to take the series tomorrow and get a very important series win.

Notes

- Ben Norman’s on-base streak has reached 25 games, including a ten game hit streak

- Trenton Wallace has struck out 19 and walked just three over his last two starts

- Iowa has won 18 of their last 24 games

- Izaya Fullard has reached base in 19 straight games, including an 11-game hit streak

- This was the 236th career win at Iowa for Rick Heller, which is third most in program history.