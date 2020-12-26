Iowa resumes football practice
Kirk Ferentz only breaks out his Hawkeye Santa hat for special occasions, usually Christmas day or Christmas Eve day practice. This year he had to save it for the day after Christmas and it marked ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news