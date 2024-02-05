Iowa Returns to No. 2 Ranking in AP Top 25
High Top 25 rankings aren't the goals of the Iowa women's basketball team in 2023-24. The goals are winning Big Ten championships and a national championship -- but high Top 25 rankings can be a happy byproduct of the pursuit of those goals. Indeed, the newest AP Top 25 rankings were released earlier today and Iowa women's basketball has moved back into the #2 ranking.
It's the third time this season that Iowa has been ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 -- Iowa started the season ranked #3, but ascended to the #2 ranking in the first set of regular season polls, on November 13. Iowa's stay at #2 was short-lived -- the Hawkeyes lost three days later to Kansas State and dropped to #5 in the next poll.
Iowa returned to the #2 ranking three weeks ago, on January 15. Iowa's stay at #2 was again short-lived, as the Hawkeyes lost 100-92 in OT to #18 Ohio State six days later.
In fact, holding the #2 ranking has proven to be a difficult task for any WBB team over the last month: the last four teams ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 all lost the very next week.
* 1/8 #2 UCLA -- the Bruins lost to #9 USC six days later and fell to #5 in the next poll.
* 1/15 #2 Iowa -- see above.
* 1/22 #2 UCLA -- the Bruins lost to #16 Utah in OT the same night they regained the #2 ranking, then lost again to Washington State six days later.
* 1/29 #2 Kansas State -- the Wildcats lost at Oklahoma two days after earning the #2 ranking and then suffered another loss at #12 Texas yesterday.
Can Iowa avoid the curse of #2? The Hawkeyes have two games scheduled before the next set of rankings: a home game with Penn State on Thursday, February 8 (8 PM CT, BTN) and a road game at Nebraska on Sunday, February 11 (12 PM CT, FOX). The Nittany Lions are 16-6 overall this season and 7-4 in the Big Ten (4th place); the Huskers are 14-8 overall this year and 6-5 in Big Ten play (t-6th place).
Iowa has won eight straight games against Penn State and last lost to the Nittany Lions in 2016-17. Iowa has won nine straight games against Nebraska, including a 92-73 win over the Huskers in Iowa City just over a week ago. Iowa last lost to the Cornhuskers at Lincoln in 2019-20.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Iowa has been ranked in the AP Top 5 for the entire 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes also have the longest active streak in the AP Top 5, at 15 weeks, which dates back to the March 6, 2013 poll last season. Iowa has only been out of the AP Top 25 rankings one week in the past three seasons.
Iowa has never gone wire-to-wire ranked in the AP Top 5 for an entire season. The Hawkeyes came closest in 1987-88, when they were ranked between #1 and #6 in every poll released that season. That season was one of three in which the Hawkeyes went wire-to-wire in the AP Top 10; the other two seasons were 1991-92 and 1992-93.