High Top 25 rankings aren't the goals of the Iowa women's basketball team in 2023-24. The goals are winning Big Ten championships and a national championship -- but high Top 25 rankings can be a happy byproduct of the pursuit of those goals. Indeed, the newest AP Top 25 rankings were released earlier today and Iowa women's basketball has moved back into the #2 ranking.

It's the third time this season that Iowa has been ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 -- Iowa started the season ranked #3, but ascended to the #2 ranking in the first set of regular season polls, on November 13. Iowa's stay at #2 was short-lived -- the Hawkeyes lost three days later to Kansas State and dropped to #5 in the next poll.

Iowa returned to the #2 ranking three weeks ago, on January 15. Iowa's stay at #2 was again short-lived, as the Hawkeyes lost 100-92 in OT to #18 Ohio State six days later.

In fact, holding the #2 ranking has proven to be a difficult task for any WBB team over the last month: the last four teams ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 all lost the very next week.

* 1/8 #2 UCLA -- the Bruins lost to #9 USC six days later and fell to #5 in the next poll.



* 1/15 #2 Iowa -- see above.



* 1/22 #2 UCLA -- the Bruins lost to #16 Utah in OT the same night they regained the #2 ranking, then lost again to Washington State six days later.

* 1/29 #2 Kansas State -- the Wildcats lost at Oklahoma two days after earning the #2 ranking and then suffered another loss at #12 Texas yesterday.

Can Iowa avoid the curse of #2? The Hawkeyes have two games scheduled before the next set of rankings: a home game with Penn State on Thursday, February 8 (8 PM CT, BTN) and a road game at Nebraska on Sunday, February 11 (12 PM CT, FOX). The Nittany Lions are 16-6 overall this season and 7-4 in the Big Ten (4th place); the Huskers are 14-8 overall this year and 6-5 in Big Ten play (t-6th place).

Iowa has won eight straight games against Penn State and last lost to the Nittany Lions in 2016-17. Iowa has won nine straight games against Nebraska, including a 92-73 win over the Huskers in Iowa City just over a week ago. Iowa last lost to the Cornhuskers at Lincoln in 2019-20.